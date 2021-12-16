Kim Kardashian Talks Kanye West, Taylor Swift and Her “Favorite” SNL Star in Personal Interview

Kim Kardashian isn't skimming over the bigger questions about her life.
The mom of four recently sat down with journalist Bari Weiss and opened up about everything from prison reform and her journey to becoming a lawyer to the moment in 2018 when her ex, Kanye West, sparked major backlash by wearing a "Make America Great Again" red hat in support of Donald Trump during an episode of Saturday Night Live.
Reflecting on Kanye's political stance at the time—and that night in particular—during the intimate conversation published on Dec. 16, Kim said, "I was very nervous. I didn't want him to wear the red hat. I'm not really a rule breaker, so my personality would be like, ‘OK, you guys don't like the red hat? I'll take it off.' I remember other people were around and it became a thing where he wasn't going to go on because he wanted to be who he is. I'm very neutral, but that night I was very forceful with him, and argued with him like, ‘You have to take that hat off.'"
Back in 2018, the Grammy winner became vocal in supporting the then-president throughout the year, which culminated in his Saturday Night Live appearance that September. Kanye faced backlash after gracing the stage wearing the red hat, and for also reciting a partially aired politically-charged speech towards the end of the show.
But three years later, Kim thinks about the experience with a fresh set of eyes, saying, "And now looking back, I think, why should he take that off if that's what he believes in? Why can't he wear that on TV? Half of the country voted for him, so clearly other people like him."
"I learned a lot from that situation," she continued. "No matter what, it taught me to be a little bit more empathetic for people that just want to do what they want to do: freedom of speech! And if you want to wear the hat, wear the hat. I respect the fact that he knew exactly what he believed in and always stood by that. To me, that's a good quality to have, no matter who is against you and no matter what the circumstances are. I think that it's just admirable and it's just a really cool quality. Even if it's not what I agree with, or even if I would have done it differently, I think it's commendable."
Earlier this year, Kim filed for divorce from Kanye after almost seven years of marriage. Last month, on Thanksgiving Day, Kanye shared a video to his Instagram, calling it his "super long prayer." In the clip, the rapper attributed one of his relationship problems with the SKIMS founder to his incident with the red hat, explaining about Kim, in part, "Being a good wife, she just wanted to protect me and our family. I made me and our family a target by not aligning with Hollywood's political stance, and that was hard for our marriage."
Coincidentally, fast forward to present-day, Kim's budding relationship with Saturday Night Live star Pete Davidson has been making headlines, so it's no surprise that Bari asked who her "favorite" person on the cast was, to which—you guessed it—Kim confirmed what we're all thinking, responding, "What a setup! Bari, you know."
As far as her favorite music is concerned, if you're wondering just how likely the chances are that Kim has Taylor Swift on her playlist—her answer may just surprise you. As fans may recall, the two have a sordid public history that sprouted from Kanye and Taylor's infamous incident during the 2009 VMAs. And more recently, their differences over Kanye's "Famous" song.
But, years later, it's clear that the past is in the past. "I really like a lot of her songs," Kim confessed. "They're all super cute and catchy," adding, "I'd have to look in my phone to get a name."