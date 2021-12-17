True Crime Fans Are in For a Killer Good Time Thanks to Oxygen's Real Murders of Atlanta

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

This holiday season, we're in for a true crime treat.

E! News is unwrapping an exclusive first look at two new Oxygen series—Real Murders of Atlanta and Killer Relationship—both premiering on Sunday, Jan. 16.

In the vein of Real Murders of Orange County, spin-off Atlanta will portray shocking homicide cases that "highlight the boundaries between gentrified Southern dynasties, hip hop hustlers and the flashy nouveau riche of this metropolitan mecca of music, entertainment and tech," per an official series description.

As the exclusive trailer below teases, "Some folks will kill for a little Southern hospitality."

The "dark side of the new South" is the breeding ground for horrific crimes, as Real Murders uncovers stranger-than-fiction murder cases. Investigations including deceased judges, racketeering charges and bloody fingerprints that all point to homicide.

The 10-episode season includes spotlight episodes like "Blunt Instrument," when a tech mogul is found bludgeoned to death in his lavish Roswell home and all clues point to a scorned lover as the suspect; "Blood Feud," investigating the execution of up-and-coming rapper Lil' Phat; "A Deadly Union" double-homicide of two Lockheed employees; and "Final Judgment" featuring the death of a prominent judge where every former case they ruled on might be linked to the crime.