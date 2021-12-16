Bretman Rock Reveals He DMs This A-List Celebrity Every Single Day

Bretman Rock's got love on the brain.
The influencer—or, as he put it on E!'s brand-new episode of Down in the DMs, "singer-songwriter, actor, actress, athlete, activist, scientist on the side and the newest MTV star"—has a loyal group of fans and a budding career, but at the end of the day, he wants what everyone else does: to be BFFs with Rihanna.
"I feel like people often think just because I have followers now, I don't DM people...but honestly, I was more nervous about this because most of my DMs that I 'accept' are actually just me DMing people," Bretman revealed during the E! digital video series. "Most of them don't ever respond, but I just love knowing that I'm, like, DM-ing Rihanna every day."
And when he says every day, he means it. As you can see in the special sneak peek of the Down in the DMs episode—available in its entirety on YouTube—Bretman scrolled through his conversation with Rihanna, revealing all of his messages to the singer-turned-beauty and fashion mogul.
"See how much I DM this woman!" Bretman continued, laughing. "Like, no response. Not one."
He continued, "This action is weird, like texting somebody every day, DM-ing them, but I don't ever say anything weird. I'm always like, 'Have a great day, Rihanna! Congrats on selling out on your perfume!'"
Plus, the pair has met. Rihanna has even sent him flowers!
"Well, she didn't send me them, Fenty did," Bretman said on Down in the DMs. "But in my head it was Rihanna."
At the time, he still DM'd the Fenty Beauty founder to say thanks, but alas, no response. "I think about the every day."
Rihanna may not be among the one to two thousand DMs he gets every day, but Bretman does talk to the likes of SZA, Bella Hadid and Ariana Grande.
Added the influencer, "Me and Ari we go way back!"
