Lady Gaga Says She Is a "Masochist" When She Acts and Reflects on "Unhealthy" Process

Watch : 2022 Golden Globes Nominations: Lady Gaga, Kristen Stewart & More

Bad Romance? Lady Gaga suffers for her beloved art, including her acting.

In a roundtable conversation with fellow actresses Penélope Cruz, Kirsten Dunst, Jennifer Hudson, Kristen Stewart and Tessa Thompson, published in The Los Angeles Times on Dec. 15, Gaga described herself as a "masochist" when she acts and "completely detached from real life." The star, who recently received a Golden Globe nomination for her role of power-hungry Patrizia Reggiani in House of Gucci, opened up about her "totally unhealthy" process to the group.

House of Gucci marks Gaga's second major movie after the Oscar-winning 2018 film A Star Is Born. For her recent film, she used her personal trauma to connect to her recent character in one scene where her character gets served with divorce papers at her daughter's school.

"I just remember saying, 'I'm going to yell at you for every woman on earth, for every woman that's been hurt in this way,'" Gaga said. "And then I took myself back to the place where I was assaulted in my own life. I still feel like a rock star that I have been able to pick myself up and keep going and keep working."