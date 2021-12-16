Zendaya Pens Sweet Tribute to "My Spider-Man" Tom Holland

Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Ahead of the release of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home, Zendaya took to Instagram to give Tom Holland a sweet shout-out.

By Elyse Dupre Dec 16, 2021 2:02 PM
CouplesCelebritiesZendayaTom Holland
Talk about a marvelous tribute.

Zendaya took to Instagram on Wednesday, Dec. 15 to give a shout-out to Tom Holland ahead of the release of their new movie Spider-Man: No Way Home. In the post, the actress shared two photos of the actor in his Spider-Man suit: one recent one and one of him dressed up as the superhero from his childhood days.

"My Spider-Man, I'm so proud of you, some things never change and good thing," she wrote with a heart emoji. "@tomholland2013."

Just two days before, Zendaya and Tom, both 25, attended the Los Angeles premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, which hits theaters Dec. 17. The MJ star sported a custom Valentino gown featuring spider web embroidery while the Peter Parker celeb donned a Prada suit.

Zendaya and Tom have sparked dating speculation for years, and their romance was confirmed this past summer when they were photographed kissing in a car.

photos
Zendaya Through the Years

While the co-stars keep details of their relationship private, they've shared several sweet moments together both on and offscreen.

To look back at a few, scroll on.  

Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images
December 2021: Spider-Man: No Way Home Premiere in L.A.

Zendaya, in a custom Valentino gown, and Tom, in a Prada suit, posed for pictures at the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home in Los Angeles.

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM
December 2021: Promoting Spider-Man: No Way Home

The actors speak during SiriusXM Radio's Town Hall with the cast of Spider-Man: No Way Home in New York City.

David M. Benett/Dave Benett/WireImage/ Karwai Tang
December 2021: Back to London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: No Way Home at The Old Sessions House in London.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home Kiss

The two kiss in a scene from the 2021 sequel.

Sony Pictures/Marvel
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 sequel, as seen in a trailer.

Marvel Studios
Spider-Man: No Way Home

The two appear in a scene from the 2021 movie, the third film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
June 2019: Par-tay

The two appear at the after-party for the premiere of Spider-Man: Far From Home in Hollywood, Calif.

JosiahW / BACKGRID
October 2018: All Smiles

The two enjoy a lunch break.

Ciao Pix / BACKGRID
September 2018: Italian Job

The two arrive in Venice, Italy to film Spider-Man: Far From Home, the second film in the series.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images
May 2017: MTV Movie & TV Awards

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars speak onstage at the award show in Los Angeles.

Gabriel Maseda/NurPhoto via Getty Images
June 2017: Promoting in Spain

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Madrid.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
June 2017: Promoting in London

The two attend a photo call for Spider-Man: Homecoming in Tom's native U.K.

Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for Disney
July 2016: Comic-Con Fun

The Spider-Man: Homecoming stars attend the Marvel Panel at San Diego Comic-Con International 2016 in San Diego, Calif.

