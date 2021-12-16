Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

North West Shows Off Her Handbag Collection With Inside Look at Her Closet

Just a few days after giving her and Kim Kardashian’s TikTok followers an impromptu tour of their home, North West is showing everyone where the real magic lies: her closet.

North West isn't really playing when it comes to the game of dressing up.
 
The 8-year-old daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye "Ye" West recently treated her (and her mom's) 3 million TikTok followers to an inside look at her astounding handbag collection. Captioning the Dec. 15 video, "These are my bags," North showed off an impressive amount of designer accessories sitting on the shelves of her closet. Her latest video has already racked up over 450,000 likes and has been shared almost 10,000 times in the few hours since its upload.
 
North's assortment—which includes a few multicolored Louis Vuitton mini bags, Fendi mini bags, and a Christian Dior saddlebag—clearly rivals any A-list closet. But if you need more proof, to top of it off, there's also plenty of fun, sparkly Judith Leiber purses, including a blinged-out Pumpkin Cinderella collector's edition handbag and a Pepperoni Pizza Slice clutch—which are worth an estimated $5,695 a piece.

 

The latest video shared from the mother-daughter duo's joint social media account comes just a few days after North gave their followers a peek at their winter wonderland-themed Hidden Hills home.

One video, shared on Dec. 12, included North showing off the family's gorgeous Christmas tree, but also included their impressive home décor featuring gingerbread men cookie jars, reindeer figurines and stockings for everyone in the family, including her siblings, Saint, Chicago and Psalm.

By the looks of it, North has made the nice list this year—and hopefully, that means there will be plenty more tours where that came from.

