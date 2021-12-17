See How Natasha Bure is Literally Following in Mom Candace Cameron Bure's Acting Footsteps

Watch : Candace Cameron Bure & Daughter Natasha's Twinning Moment

Never has the phrase "Like mother, like daughter!" felt more appropriate.

Candace Cameron Bure is going to stage the ultimate family reunion in the next installment of the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries, her popular Hallmark Movies & Mysteries film franchise: E! News can exclusively reveal that her daughter Natasha Bure will play the teenage version of her character in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder.

In the movie, which will premiere on Feb. 20, Natasha will portray a younger Aurora in a flashback to when she and her BFF Sally (Lexa Doig) stumble upon their first murder investigation after they enter an infamous haunted mansion on a dare. Twenty years later, Aurora returns to the scene of the crime after her mom Aida (Marilu Henner) purchases the cursed home.

While Candace and 23-year-old Natasha won't appear on-screen together in Aurora Teagarden: Haunted by Murder, the pair co-starred in 2017's Switched For Christmas, in which Natasha played both Candace's daughter and niece. (Candace played twins, obviously.)