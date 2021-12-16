When Hope Calls Showrunner Describes Lori Loughlin's "Seamless" Return to TV

Watch : How Lori Loughlin Is Adjusting to Life After Prison

Lori Loughlin is returning to the small screen just in time for the holidays.

With season two of When Hope Calls scheduled to kick off Dec. 18 on GAC Family, fans will watch the actress reprise her role as Abigail Stanton, whom she played from 2014 to 2019 on When Calls the Heart.

According to showrunner Alfonso Moreno, Lori's return just in time for a special Christmas episode was quite the gift.

"I've worked on season 5 and 6 [of When Calls the Heart] with Lori and worked closely with her. To be able to bring her back here was just in many ways seamless," he exclusively shared with E! News. "I established the character of Lillian [Morgan Kohan] coming into the town with Grace [Jocelyn Hudon] in a Christmas episode in [a past season]. She knew them already so it was seamless to bring her into this world. The first episode is organic in how she does come back and she fits in right away into this world."

Alfonso added, "It was just fun to bring them back. I could see again a lot of stories that I could be telling with Abigail in that world."