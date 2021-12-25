Is Emily Good at Her Job in Emily in Paris? Vote Now!

Yes, Emily in Paris is full of love triangles, bold fashion, quotable quips and so many berets, but don't forget what the show is all about: An American expat moving to Paris for work.
And while there's been some confusion about Emily Cooper's age in the past, it doesn't take away from the fact that the Chicago transplant is boasted as some sort of marketing wunderkind. However, having majored in Marketing Communications myself, I do wonder if Miss Emily (played by the brilliant Lily Collins) deserves this high praise.
It's safe to say that Emily has had as many losses as she's had wins during her tenure at French marketing firm Savoir. For instance, at the end of season one, Sylvie (Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu) fired Emily for shaking major client Pierre Cadault's confidence. And this wasn't Emily last hiccup, as in season two, the Savoir newbie upset Pierre once again by having his archenemy pose with his prototype product.
Like, I took one corporate communications course and even I know that this was poorly done. If Pierre was such an important client, you'd 100 percent know who his enemy is. Oh, and you wouldn't dare let said-rival debut a work-in-progress collaboration.
Later in season two, the social media maven came up with, what was supposed to be, a viral campaign idea for the champagne brand created by pal Camille's family. "How do you pop your top," she pitched to her friend. "It should be lo-fi, grassroots to make Champère fun and accessible."
The idea was fun in theory but, when Camille's father Gerard and a sword entered the equation, things took a disastrous turn. Though we'd be remiss if we didn't acknowledge that our girl Emily has had plenty of career wins too—shout-out to the Versailles-based fashion show she helped coordinate for a new client in the season two finale.
So, considering all of the above, where do you stand in this debate? Cast your vote below on whether Emily is actually good at her job.
Emily in Paris Poll
Seasons one and two of Emily in Paris are available now on Netflix.