Celebs Are Making a Compelling Case for Hiking Boots & We're Here for It

Temperatures are dropping, which means it's time to bring out your heavy-duty coats, boots and winter accessories!
Although hiking boots are a winter staple, they haven't always been looked at as the most fashionable silhouette. But recently, celebs like Blake Lively, Charli D'Amelio and Hailee Steinfeld are making a compelling case as to why hiking boots are underrated in the style department.
Not only is the winter-ready boot supportive and practical for the colder months, but it can be dressed up or down depending on the type of heel. Whether you're going for a chic granola girl look or are trying to make your blizzard ensembles a tad more exciting, this boot style does it all!
Below, we rounded up 10 hiking boot styles we're loving, so you can jump on the trend before it really takes off. Just alert Santa that you're making some late additions to your holiday wishlist and you'll be set for the cold months ahead!
ASOS Design Wide Fit Aura Lace Up Hiker Boots in Gray Croc
See hiking boots don't have to be boring! These grey crocodile boots will elevate any outfit.
Hoka One One Kaha Gore-Tex Boot
If you love Hoka's running shoes, you'll get a ton of use out of these boots! They feature the brand's legendary foam support and Vibram Megagrip high-traction soles to help you brave the elements safely and in style.
ASOS Design Anastasia Chunky Hiker Lace Up Boots in White
Also available in black, these chunky hiker boots will make any outfit a bit edgier!
Harvest Hiker Boots
We are obsessed with the rich chocolate hue on these durable boots! Plus, there's side zippers and tie closures to help you take them on and off with ease.
Nordic Hiker Boots
Don't let a dreary winter day stop you from getting your to-do list done or immersing yourself in nature! These boots are not only waterproof, but they feature Vibram® Rollingait System outsoles that support the natural motion of your feet.
Naturalizer Callie Lace-Up Boot
Dress this lace-up style up or down! With the cushioned, N5 contour footbed, you'll be able to last all night on your feet.
ANJOUFEMME Women Hiking Snow Winter Boots
Get the celeb look for less with these winter-approved boots! Not to mention, there's over 20 color and material combinations to choose from.
Loeffler Randall Platform Hiker Boots
Ok how cute are these boots?! Perfect for those days when your outfit is monochrome, but you want a touch of fun.
Winter Hiking Snow Boots For Women
Everyone, including Flo Rida, knows boots with the fur are essential come January! This pair is not only affordable, but they're slip and water resistant.
Canaly Platform Combat Boot
Going to a party or the market? These platform boots will help you make a statement wherever you go.
