Terry Bradshaw Loses a Bet But Wins in a Big Way on The Bradshaw Bunch

You win some, you lose some.

Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie went head-to-head in a horse show competition on tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch.

The duo made sure to place a bet beforehand, and the terms were as follows: If Zurie won, Terry had to buy her a wagon horse, and if Terry won, Zurie had to give him a foot massage.

That last task might not sound that bad, but consider what Terry was telling his daughter Rachel just a couple of months ago, as evidenced by a Bradshaw Bunch flashback: "If I cut that toenail off, it would bounce off the floor. That toenail weighs about half a pound."

There's no way Terry was backing down, either. As he warned Zurie, "There's no way you'll beat me. And if you think because you're eight years old I'm gonna cut you some slack, you've got another thing comin' girlfriend!"

Suffice to say, Zurie did beat Terry.