This Ted Lasso Christmas Special Will Make You Believe in Holiday Magic

Watch : What Pep Talk Would Ted Lasso Give Jason Sudeikis at Emmys?

Just believe.

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Apple TV+ and the Ted Lasso gang spread some holiday cheer with a very special short. But, surprise! It's like you have never seen them.

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star in a stop-motion cartoon, called "The Missing Christmas Moustache."

Santa is getting ready to come to town, but before he does the AFC Richmond crew gathers in the locker room to say good–bye ahead of the break. That's when our favorite coach walks in but seems to have left something on the field during practice. He is a few bells short of a full jingle.

Shocking both teammates and friends, the group reveals that Ted is missing his signature facial hair. With a Facetime call with son Henry fast approaching, Ted's upbeat personality starts to melt away.

Using a marker Juno sketches on a black stick line on his face and says, "presto!"