This Ted Lasso Christmas Special Will Make You Believe in Holiday Magic

It’s a Ted Lasso Christmas! Take a look at a very, very merry short from the hit Emmy–winning show.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 15, 2021 10:15 PMTags
TVJason SudeikisTed Lasso
Just believe. 

On Wednesday, Dec. 15, Apple TV+ and the Ted Lasso gang spread some holiday cheer with a very special short. But, surprise! It's like you have never seen them. 

Jason Sudeikis, Hannah Waddingham, Brendan Hunt, Jeremy Swift, Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein, Phil Dunster and Nick Mohammed star in a stop-motion cartoon, called "The Missing Christmas Moustache."

Santa is getting ready to come to town, but before he does the AFC Richmond crew gathers in the locker room to say good–bye ahead of the break. That's when our favorite coach walks in but seems to have left something on the field during practice. He is a few bells short of a full jingle. 

Shocking both teammates and friends, the group reveals that Ted is missing his signature facial hair. With a Facetime call with son Henry fast approaching, Ted's upbeat personality starts to melt away.

Using a marker Juno sketches on a black stick line on his face and says, "presto!"

photos
Where You've Seen the Ted Lasso Cast Before

"I don't know guys. It's not really me. It looks more like Clark Gable," as poor Ted tries to be appreciative but is getting to the point of desperation.
 

Yet, in full team spirit, the whole crew gets going to try and find a solution. Luckily, they all believe in believe, and begin presenting hilarious alternatives, including Brendan and Nick. Of course, in typical Ted Lasso fashion, happiness prevails and Ted's mustache returns.

Get in the holiday spirit by watching the festive Ted Lasso short film yourself above.

Seasons one and two of Ted Lasso are available to stream on Apple TV+.

 

