Why the Kardashian-Jenners Are Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's Latest Legal Request

Rob Kardashian Makes Rare Appearance After Instagram Outage

Rob Kardashian's legal battle with Blac Chyna continues to be a family affair.

As a February 2022 trial looms of Rob's assault and battery allegations against his former fiancée, the mother of his young daughter, Dream Kardashian, has subpoenaed other members of the Kardashian-Jenner family to sit for further depositions as part of her defense strategy.

But attorneys for Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian and Kylie Jenner filed court papers on Dec. 14 asking a Los Angeles judge to quash subpoenas requested by Chyna, whose real name is Angela White.

"The subpoenas must be quashed because they present an unwarranted annoyance, embarrassment, oppression, and undue burden on the Non-Parties who have already been examined exhaustively by Ms. White in the related matter," the Kardashian-Jenner attorneys argued in court documents obtained by E! News. "Ms. White has no basis for wanting to depose these Non-Parties again on the same issues, other than to harass and burden the Kardashians/Jenners and generate headlines forcing the Non-Parties to file this motion."

The attorneys added, "The court should reject Ms. White's misuse of the discovery process and quash the subpoenas."