Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

Watch : Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood

Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice.

Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY.

"We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this," Perry revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 15. "It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like something. Don't.'"

Perry also "gave the people what they wanted" and returned to her signature black hair, plus hinted at some eye-popping costumes.

"It's going to be a little sexy," Perry teased. "These costumes, some of them have tricks in them, like my 'California Dreams' dress...There's a lot of rhinestones."