Exclusive

Katy Perry Reveals How Husband Orlando Bloom Helps With Her Concerts

By Samantha Bergeson Dec 15, 2021 10:22 PM
Watch: Katy Perry Talks Las Vegas Residency & Motherhood

Katy Perry may be a style icon, but sometimes she needs a little fashion advice. 

Thankfully, the "Firework" singer is married to the very fashionable Orlando Bloom, who didn't hold back in helping Perry pick out her concert outfits ahead of her new Las Vegas residency Katy Perry: PLAY. 

"We talked about the costumes and the makeup. Sometimes when I'm going to a fitting, he'll ask for notes or I'll show him this," Perry revealed during E! News' Daily Pop on Dec. 15. "It's fun, and we tell each other the truth. I'm like, 'Babe, don't wear that. You look like something. Don't.'" 

Perry also "gave the people what they wanted" and returned to her signature black hair, plus hinted at some eye-popping costumes. 

"It's going to be a little sexy," Perry teased. "These costumes, some of them have tricks in them, like my 'California Dreams' dress...There's a lot of rhinestones."  

And while Bloom and daughter Daisy Dove have yet to see the show, Perry promised that her two biggest fans will be front and center at the concert. 

Tyler Curtis/ABImages

"They're going to see the show plenty of times," Perry said. "I like to keep my head done, do the work and be like, 'Yeah, here it is. I'm also a mom.'" 

Watch the full interview above to see Perry bust out some of her dance moves, plus dish on creating family traditions. 

Katy Pery: PLAY opens Dec. 29. 

Watch Daily Pop weekdays at 11 a.m., only on E!.

