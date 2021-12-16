Watch Now

Bretman Rock DMs Rihanna DAILY | Down In The DMs
Sam Waterston Is Back For the Law & Order Revival

Dun Dun, O.G. Law & Order star Sam Waterston is officially returning for the NBC revival. Get all the details on the series ahead of its Feb. 24 premiere.

Watch: Mariska Hargitay Chokes Up Imagining Life Without "Law & Order: SVU"

This D.A. just struck a new deal. 

On Dec. 16, Law & Order creator Dick Wolf confirmed that Sam Waterston will be back to play beloved district attorney Jack McCoy for the NBC revival series. 

"Very few casting announcements have ever given me this much pleasure," the executive producer said in a statement. "Since day one, Sam has had perfect pitch when it comes to Jack McCoy as a character who both reflects and expands our ability to understand the law. He is the ultimate conscience of the show and I look forward to him emulating the career of New York District Attorney Robert Morgenthau, who served until he was 90."

Wolf, the producer behind spinoffs Law & Order: Special Victims Unit and Law & Order: Organized Crime, previously gushed that the revival—marking a 21st season for the beloved series—is "literally dreams come true." 

Per the original announcement, the new Law & Order will pick up where the drama left off in 2010, offering an even closer look at "the police who investigate crime and the district attorneys who prosecute the offenders."

NBC is also ushering in a new spin-off Law & Order: For the Defense next season. 

Waterston previously joined Law & Order in 1994 during its fifth season. He also made a brief guest cameo as McCoy in spin-off SVU in 2017. 

Need more updates on the new Law & Order? We've got 'em. And you can catch up on past seasons of Law & Order on Peacock.

Law & Order season 21 premieres Thursday, Feb. 24 at 8 p.m. on NBC. 

(E!, Peacock and NBC are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)

David Rose/NBCU Photo Bank
When Will the Revival Premiere?

Law & Order will be back on Peacock starting Thursday, Feb. 24. The revival comes 11 years after the police procedural—which premiered in 1990—went off the air in 2010. 

"Law & Order is quite simply one of the most iconic shows in television history, and the idea of continuing its legacy and partnering with Dick on an all-new season is nothing short of exhilarating" Susan Rovner, Chairman for Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal Television and Streaming, said in a press statement. "This is great news for NBC as well as TV fans everywhere."

 

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank
Sam Waterston Is Back as Jack McCoy

Sam Waterston will return as District Attorney Jack McCoy, the character whom creator Dick Wolf calls "the ultimate conscience of the show." 

Will Hart/NBCU Photo Bank
Anthony Anderson Returns as Detective Kevin Bernard

Anthony Anderson also will reprise his role of Detective Kevin Bernard. "With both Sam and Anthony returning, it shows that the 21st season is merely a continuation of where we left off," creator Wolf explained.

 

Trae Patton/CBS Photo Archive/CBS via Getty Images
Hugh Dancy Joins the Cast as an ADA

McCoy may be getting a new friend...or foe. Hugh Dancy joins the cast as yet-unnamed Assistant District Attorney. 

David Livingston/Getty Images
Meet the New Courtroom

Of course after 20 seasons, it's also time for some more fresh faces. New cast members include Jeffrey Donovan as an NYPD detective, Camryn Manheim as Lieutenant Kate Dixon and Odelya Halevi as Assistant District Attorney Samantha Maroun.

NBCU Photo Bank
What Other Law & Order Stars May Appear?

Since Chris Noth's character was killed off in And Just Like That..., he may have some free time to make a Law & Order appearance. Plus Dann Florek has been popping up on Law & Order: SVU as former captain Kragen, so perhaps he may join the Law & Order reprisal. 

