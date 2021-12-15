Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset's Editors "Definitely" Show "Favoritism"

Watch : "Selling Sunset's" Christine Quinn Talks Being a Villain

Ask any Selling Sunset fan if the show has a villain, and they'll likely name Christine Quinn.

Being labeled as such has never really bothered her, but after four seasons, she admitted during E! News Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that it's starting to get old.

"I actually really loved it at first, and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It's so fun for me, you know?" Christine told hosts Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker. "However, I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown—my vulnerability, different things—but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal."

"So it was hard for me," she continued. "Especially when I was going through a lot this season."

Christine documented much of her pregnancy and motherhood journey on the latest iteration of Selling Sunset after welcoming a baby boy, now-seven-month-old Christian Georges Dumontet, with her husband Christian Richard.

"It's fun, but people need to realize it's a show," Christine added.