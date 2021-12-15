Christine Quinn Says Selling Sunset's Editors "Definitely" Show "Favoritism"

Ask any Selling Sunset fan if the show has a villain, and they'll likely name Christine Quinn.
Being labeled as such has never really bothered her, but after four seasons, she admitted during E! News Daily Pop on Wednesday, Dec. 15 that it's starting to get old.
"I actually really loved it at first, and I was embracing it because I love to put on a show and be a character. It's so fun for me, you know?" Christine told hosts Morgan Stewart and Nina Parker. "However, I was hoping that there would be multiple sides that would be shown—my vulnerability, different things—but throughout the seasons, it just seemed to be this one-note consistency of my character portrayal."
"So it was hard for me," she continued. "Especially when I was going through a lot this season."
Christine documented much of her pregnancy and motherhood journey on the latest iteration of Selling Sunset after welcoming a baby boy, now-seven-month-old Christian Georges Dumontet, with her husband Christian Richard.
"It's fun, but people need to realize it's a show," Christine added.
With a show comes an editing team, though Christine isn't exactly a big fan of Selling Sunset's at the moment.
Asked by Morgan if her co-stars—Chrishell Stause, Maya Vander, Mary Fitzgerald, Heather Rae Young and Amanza Smith, along with newcomers Vanessa Villela and Emma Hernan—have other sides that aren't necessarily shown on the series, Christine responded, "Absolutely."
"There's many times where in the show I say certain things but they don't want to have another person respond to me, so sometimes they'll do an interview clip," Christine explained. "I'm just like, why can't I ever get a word in sometimes?"
"I feel like there's definitely favoritism in the editing room," she added. "And that is what it is on the show, but I do the best [I can]."
Admittedly, Christine hasn't watched Selling Sunset's latest season.
"I've only seen little clips here and there," the Netflix star said, noting that she was going to get around to it eventually, but before that could happen, several "pregnancy rumors" surfaced, including one that accused her of faking the entire thing. "I didn't know where it was coming from, and then I realized people were like, 'I can't believe you're doing yoga after having a c-section!' and I'm like, what are they talking about?"
Fast forward to Christine catching a glimpse of Selling Sunset season four, episode four, during which she gave birth—only to turn around and be seen doing yoga in episode five.
"But that was actually when I was pregnant," she explained, noting that the camera angle didn't include her belly.
Throughout the rest of the season, Christine was involved in drama with Emma over a mutual ex who may or may not have dated them both at the same time. We won't go into detail as to not spoil anything, but Christine wanted to make one thing clear on Daily Pop.
"I don't really tell people about things, and it was a relationship that was really difficult at the time and really toxic so I never told anyone," Christine said, referring to the mutual ex. "And it was something that I was embarrassed of and it didn't mean anything to me, so that's why it was something that I just didn't really want to talk about and really want to address."
Added the Selling Sunset star, "I just hated that everyone thought that they knew me and thought that they knew the story. There's so much that goes on behind closed doors with relationships."
Season four of Selling Sunset is now streaming on Netflix.