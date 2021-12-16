19 Stars Share Their Favorite Candles: Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, Mindy Kaling, Kristen Bell & More

We love these products, and we hope you do too. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a small share of the revenue from your purchases. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
One of the best ways to cultivate a vibe is with your favorite candle. Whether you're working from home, hosting an event, enjoying a date night, or celebrating a holiday, candles can elevate any situation and set the perfect mood.
If you "can't stop, won't stop" mentality when it comes to buying candles, you're not the only one. There are plenty of celeb candle enthusiasts out there. Throughout 2021, the stars shared their favorite picks with us. Keep on scrolling if you want to see candle selections from Kris Jenner, Kyle Richards, JoJo Fletcher, Kathy Hilton, Kylie Jenner, Martha Stewart, Mindy Kaling, Jodie Turner-Smith, Lauren Conrad, Nicky Hilton, Meagan Good, Margaret Josephs, Jade Roper Tolbert, Alicia Keys, Brad Goreski, Kristen Bell, Naomi Osaka, and Lana Condor.
La Jolie Muse Fraser Fir Scented Candle, Natural Wax, 80 Hours Long Burning
"The holidays get me so excited because I know it's candle season. I'm a candle freak and one of my all-time favorite scents is this pine tree. If you want your home to smell like the North Pole, this is what I think it smells like. Maybe better, actually. It comes in this really beautiful green and it smells beautiful," JoJo Fletcher shared in her holiday home essentials list.
Thymes Pine Needle Frasier Fir Candle
JoJo Fletcher also recommended this one, remarking, "This candle is the same scent and is just cute to kind of layer together with the green candles."
Kris Jenner selected this candle for her holiday gift guide, telling E! News, "I love this candle and it's perfect for the holiday season."
The candle has 1,900+ five-star Amazon reviews from happy shoppers.
Sweet Water Decor Warm and Cozy Candle
This Warm and Cozy Candle is made from hand-poured soy wax. The scent is a blend of pine, orange, cinnamon, and clove. Mindy Kaling included this in her list of picks from small businesses on Amazon.
This scent has 1,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Sweet Water Decor Sandalwood Rose Candle
Mindy Kaling also recommended another Sweet Water Decor candle. This Sandalwood Rose one includes notes of rose, vanilla, wood, amber, and musk.
J.Crew X Apotheke Candle
Discussing her love for J.Crew, Jodie Turner-Smith told E! News, "They have a lot of stuff that I love, including the candles."
J.Crew collaborated with Apotheke to create these hand-poured candles. These high-quality soy candles are free of sulfates and phthalate. Bring some cheer to your home with one of these six festive scents.
Sweet Water Decor Hello Fall Candle
Kylie Jenner shared this perfect fall candle on her Instagram Story. It has notes of cinnamon, apples, cloves, and nutmeg.
Capri Blue Candle
"I go through candles very quickly. I love candles. I think that the way your home smells says a lot about you. When you go into a home, you want it to smell inviting," JoJo Fletcher said in her roundup of Amazon home decor finds. She continued, "This is one of my all-time favorite candles. We've ordered this many times and I don't get sick of the smell. It's amazing."
Nicky Hilton included this same scent in her holiday gift guide, sharing, "I always enjoy having pretty candles burning in my home and they're a great go-to gift!" Lana Condor recently recommend it as a stocking stuffer during her interview with E! News.
This candle has 6,700+ five-star Amazon reviews and it comes in a few different colors.
8oz Sugared Birch Lidded Jar Container Candle- Hearth & Hand with Magnolia
"I like the whole house to feel different around the holidays and make it festive. So I like to exchange the candles for holiday ones, and my favorite one right now is Chip and Joanna Gaines' 'Sugared Birch,'" Kristen Bell shared with her holiday gift picks.
Voluspa Makassar Ebony & Peach Corta Maison Candle
Meagan Good named this candle as one of nine items she "can't live without," telling E! News, "My Voluspa in Makassar Ebony and Peach smells so good! My sister-friend Keyara got one for me while I was home sick with Covid. It was really wonderful because I knew when I was better when I could take in how beautifully this candle smelled. Something about a great candle is so comforting especially when you're on the road or comfy at home."
The Little Market Happy Holidays Personalized Candle
"I love doing custom candles," Lauren Conrad shared in her holiday gift guide, suggesting, "You could do something classic and simple like 'Happy Holidays, love the Tells.' To put in a custom order makes your gifts feel special. Any time you can personalize an item, it doesn't feel like a last-minute thought. Instead, it feels more special."
The Little Market Peace Out 2021 Candle
Lauren Conrad shared, "I actually have a lot of our candles just ready to go because I think they make the best host gifts. I mean, actually they make the best anything gifts. I think that showing up with a nice candle is always a really great option and we do personalize. I love them. These are also some of my favorite gifts to give to co-workers and things like that when you want to do something nice when alcohol isn't always an appropriate option."
"You can get a fun inscription. Last year I did something like 'peace out, 2020,' which was perfect for people to burn. To put in a custom order makes your gifts feel special."
Martha Flameless Tree Candles, Set of 2
Martha included these festive flameless candles in her 2021 holiday gift picks that she shared with E! News. They're also available in green and they're currently on sale.
Jonathan Adler Women's Gilded Muse Candle
"This is my all time favorite. This is such a great gift and the candle is so fragrant. It's beautiful. I love it. This container something that you keep after the candle is done. It's so great. It smells delicious. That's a great candle," Margaret Josephs gushed in her holiday gift guide.
"Even the container is unbelievable. I think it's an amazing gift," Margaret's mom Marge Sr. said.
NEST Fragrances Holiday Scented Classic Candle
"Another great candle is NEST. Everybody loves a NEST fragrance candle. This is the pine scent," Margaret Josephs said in her list of Amazon holiday gift picks. Her mother Marge Sr. said, "It's wonderful. I have several of these in my apartment because they're the best." Margaret added, "Plus, we didn't get real trees this year, so it smells like you have a real tree. The NEST fragrance is so delicious. It really goes through the whole house. I love it."
Kyle Richards and Kathy Hilton included this candle in their list of holiday gift picks. Kyle shared, "NEST candles are my favorite. To me, those are the most beautiful. Their holiday candle smells amazing and you could never go wrong bringing that to someone's house as a gift."
Kathy has the same love for NEST candles, remarking, "Those candles are so beautifully made and they last for hours. At Nicky [Hilton]'s wedding, she had them inside where we did the ceremony. We had a blue one. Oh, it's so gorgeous. Really beautiful. I think a candle is your best bet."
This candle has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Homesick Scented Candle, Pumpkin Picking- Scents of Pumpkin, Nutmeg, Ginger
Bachelor in Paradise alum Jade Roper Tolbert said, "There is nothing better than walking into your home when it's smelling like fall. I did my research and these are my two favorite scents. They're not overwhelming, but they're still gonna smell good. This one's called Pumpkin Picking. It's so subtle. It almost smells like pumpkin pie. It has the most subtle pumpkin notes with little bits of chai."
Apple Maple Bourbon Scented Soy Candle
"This one smells like you just baked an apple pie. This is a 100% soy candle. It's hand-poured in small batches. This is from a small business. It's fun to find and support small businesses. This smells so good," Jade Roper Tolbert shared.
Maison Louis Marie No.04 Bois de Balincourt Candle
Naomi Osaka told E! News, ""Candles are a good gift for the home. Sometimes they can be expensive, but I've found some great ones that are under $50. Maison Louis Marie has really nice scents."
NEST Fragrances Classic Candle- Bamboo, 8.1 oz.
Alicia Keys selected this candle in her Amazon home finds list. The NEST Bamboo candle includes flowering bamboo, white florals, sparkling citrus, and fresh green accords. The simple glass vessel is classic and complements any décor. This candle burns for approximately 50-60 hours.
The candle has 5,900+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Mermaid Day Dream Candle with Ring Inside (Surprise Jewelry Valued at $15 to $5,000)
There are many 100% soy candles out there, but this one has a little surprise when you get to the end. Brad Goreski explained, "There's a jewelry item hidden in each candle and the value is anywhere between $15 and $5,000. You select your desired fragrance and ring size when you purchase. Once it burns down low enough, you can uncover your ring." He remarked, "I mean, whoever thought of this was so genius." Seriously.
This candle has 4,000+ five-star Amazon reviews.
If you're looking for more holiday picks, check out these celeb gift recommendations under $25 from Gabrielle Union, Candace Cameron, Kyle Richards, and more.