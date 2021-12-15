And Just Like That’s Mario Cantone Opens Up About Grieving Willie Garson

Watch : Sarah Jessica Parker Honors Willie Garson in Touching Tribute

Stanford Blatch and Anthony Marentino may just be the best couple to come out of the Sex and the City universe.

Willie Garson, who played Carrie's BFF, Liza Minnelli lover Stanford Blanch, on SATC and the series' reboot And Just Like That... died of pancreatic cancer in September. On Dec. 14, Mario Cantone, Willie's on-screen husband, opened up about missing his dear friend on SiriusXM's Gilbert Gottfried's Amazing Colossal Show.

"Well, Willie, he's in the first three episodes and he's so alive and brilliant and hilarious in this," Mario explained on-air. "And it was a real shock. None of us knew, and it was just, it was terrible. It was very sad."

Though he was set to star as Carrie Bradshaw's closest confidant throughout the duration of the season, Willie's passing occurred while the cast was filming season one, which led to his starring in only three of the 10 episodes.