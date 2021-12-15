Make Your Gifts Stand Out With These Cute Holiday Gift Wrapping Essentials

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E! Prices are accurate as of publish time.
For some, gift wrapping doesn't matter too much. After all, people are just going to rip it open anyway. For others (like ourselves), the outside needs to be just as good as the gift that's inside. If you want your gifts to really stand out this year, you're going to love what we have in store for you.
From gift wrapping paper with cute holiday designs to unique gift tags from Etsy, fun finds from Free People to a life-changing tape gun from Amazon, we rounded up all the cute holiday gift wrapping essentials you need this year. Check those out below.
Santa Gift Tag Stickers
These gift tags straight from the North Pole will really delight the kids this year. You get 200 stickers per roll with seven unique designs. It's both fun and such a great deal.
Personalized Christmas Gift Tags
These personalized gift tags come in eight festive patterns. When the gifts are all opened, you can even hang these on the Christmas tree.
Foil-Pressed Outlined Forest Wrapping Paper
The design on this wrapping paper is simple yet so sophisticated. It's printed on luxe matte paper and adding a velvet bow on top would make it even better.
12 Christmas Gift Tags
These large gift tags can take simple gift wrapping paper to the next level. It's made with thick cardstock, comes with the strings, and you get 12 in a set for $7.
Free People DIY Gift Wrap - Small
Free People has an assortment of holiday gift wrapping accessories, and we love this pretty rose gold foil wrapper. It's perfect for small gifts, but there are options for larger ones as well. You can even top it off with one of their lovely tie-ons and gift tags.
Rifle Paper Co. Holiday Paper Tape
These rolls of holiday paper tape would look great on envelopes if you're giving gift cards or money this year. They also make cute decorative accents to solid color gift wrapping paper. The nutcracker roll is extra cute!
Rustic Leaf Ribbon
This best-selling ribbon on Etsy is beautiful, unique, and will make your gifts stand out from all the others. It's one of our faves on this list!
Hallmark Peachy Pink Christmas Wrapping Paper
This three-pack of wrapping paper from Hallmark comes with three adorable winter designs in pretty pastel colors. It has over 1,500 five-star reviews and Amazon shoppers say they're just as gorgeous as they look.
Sunmns 3-Rolls Christmas Cotton Twine
Whether you use this around your gifts or to hang ornaments, the possibilities are endless. You get two of rolls of the Christmas twine and one natural jute twine. For just $12, it's a really great buy.
Reusable Fabric Gift Bag - The Gnome Pole
The Good Bags on Etsy has several holiday-themed reusable gift bags that shoppers seem to really love. This winter gnome pattern is really cute, but you can also get ones with Christmas trees, plaid and Santa.
Gift Wrapping Accessories Set
This gift wrapping accessories set has everything you need to impress everyone this holiday season. It comes with black satin ribbon, jute twine, gift tags and seasonal gift embellishments.
Christmas Gold Holly Present Toppers - Pack of 3
These gorgeous gold holly present toppers will really take your gifts to the next level. They even work as ornaments or decorations around the house. You can get a pack of three for just $6.
North Pole Newspaper Gift Wrapper
We love the unique newspaper print of this gift wrapping paper. Wrap some holiday twine around it. top it with some holly and you'll have a present that's Santa-approved. Kids will love that it came from the North Pole.
3M Scotch ATG 700 Adhesive Applicator
This game changing tape gun will make wrapping gifts this year so much easier. Best part is, it uses double-sided tape so your presents will look clean and well put together. Everyone will be completely focused on your cute gift wrapping.
