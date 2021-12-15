Tayshia Adams Accuses Colton Underwood of Lying About Their Fantasy Suite Date From The Bachelor

Just a few weeks after Colton Underwood shared details about his fantasy suite date with Tayshia Adams, not everything is coming up roses.
The Bachelorette co-host appeared on the latest episode of Becca Kufrin's podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, and the two discussed Colton's Netflix docuseries, Coming Out Colton. In the unscripted series, the Bachelor Nation star, who came out as gay during an April interview with Good Morning America, opens up about the pressure associated with his fantasy suite date with Tayshia, saying in part that he felt "so bad for [her]."
Tayshia admitted that she has not watched Colton's new show but says she has heard his quotes elsewhere, telling Becca, "First of all, I think it's extremely rude. Don't make me seem like this pity case, like he felt so bad for me. Anyway, I'm not the only person he should be feeling bad for, there's other women that were trying to fall in love with you and really putting their hearts on the line, so if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure."
Colton first appeared on Becca's season of The Bachelorette in 2018, then joined the fifth season of Bachelor in Paradise before becoming the Bachelor himself in 2019. As a contestant, Tayshia was eliminated shortly after their "fantasy suite date," with Colton eventually choosing to be with contestant Cassie Randolph.
Reflecting on that particular night with Tayshia in his Netflix series, Colton recalled, "People saw my date with Tayshia sitting there at dinner, nervous. What people saw was this blossoming relationship and what was about to be a huge step for me and for us, but in reality, I didn't want to go into the Fantasy Suite. I didn't want to put Tayshia through that."
"I knew I was attracted to men, but I felt like if I lose my virginity in the Fantasy Suite, is it going to please me enough to keep me wanting to be straight," he added. "Crossing that line was such a big deal because it would force me one way or the other and I didn't know which way that was gonna be."
Speaking with former contestant Onyeka Ehie on his show, Colton admitted he "felt so bad, even like for Tayshia because I remember that night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt. It was, like 78 degrees in the thing, and I was like sweating. I just don't want to give her the wrong impression."
But Tayshia has a different memory of that night.
"No, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night," she recalled to Becca. "[For] everybody that's wondering. This has been said multiple times. It's been said in his book, it's been said on television, it's been said in his show apparently."
Tayshia added, "He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal, the door was wide open and it was raining outside and we were trying to get air ventilation, it was so hot and sticky. So, there's actually no way he would have been in sweats and a sweatshirt."
After Becca pondered why Colton would "lie about that," Tayshia responded that she wasn't sure.
"Honestly, it makes me so sad," she added. "We did have really good conversations and we ended on a good page. I don't think there's any ill will or nothing that happened for us to not even be friends. So for you to make up this elaborate story that you slept on the other side of the bed, you had to sleep with sweats and sweatshirt on because you felt so bad and didn't want me to think anything was going to happen, it's just, I don't know what you're trying to cover and I don't know why you're dragging me down for something that's not even true. It's absolutely not true. I have no reason to lie. Why the hell would I lie?"
Although the two may disagree on details, both Colton and Tayshia have maintained that nothing physical happened between them that night, with Colton calling Tayshia "so respectful and so nice and nurturing and great."
As for Tayshia, she tells Becca that the experience taught her a lesson about being able to connect with other people. "I think what I learned from my first fantasy suite experience is that you really can ask a lot of questions and really get to know the other person," she said, "and not have anything else happen."