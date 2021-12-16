Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

The Masked Singer Crowns the Season 6 Winner

The Masked Singer has a new winner after a royal flush sing off. Find out who takes home the crown jewels.

By ElizaBeth Taylor Dec 16, 2021 3:00 AMTags
TVFoxTaylor SwiftJewelThe Masked Singer
Watch: Ken Jeong Talks Competing on "The Masked Singer" in Korea

This article contains spoiler information about The Masked Singer's season six finale.

This is royally good news. 

In a stunning two–hour finale on Dec. 15, The Masked Singer's season six winner is Queen of Hearts, who was revealed to be Jewel. The singer-songwriter took home the crown, with Bull—a.k.a. multi–hyphenate artist Todrick Hall of YouTube fame—as runner up.

Jewel, best known for her 1995 hit song "Who Will Save Your Soul," has received four Grammy nominations and sold over 30 million albums worldwide. 

The show culminated with a sing–off between the finalists, who showcased their incredible talents on a night of big surprises.

In past episodes this season, it was revealed that Todrick was "actually quite shy" about singing, nothing like his notable BFF, Taylor Swift. He must of picked up a few tips during his prior appearances as a guest judge on RuPauls' Drag Race.

While his songs this season that included "Circus" by Britney Spears and "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande didn't leave him a winner, they did get him closer to the crown than last week's eliminated Banana Split, who was the doubly delicious married couple Katharine McPhee and David Foster.

photos
The Masked Singer: Meet the Season 6 Cast

Now that we know the identities of Queen of Hearts and Bull, relive the other season six reveals in the gallery below.

Michael Becker / FOX
Queen of Hearts

During week three, Queen of Hearts sang "Born This Way" by Lady Gaga. Week five featured a rendition of "La Vie en Rose" by Édith Piaf. For week six, the Queen of Hearts sang "River" by Bishop Briggs. In the finale, Queen of Hearts was named the winner of season six and was revealed to be Jewel.

Here are some important clues: Seems to consider Hilary Swank a BFF, left her home at a young age, says she's spent her life championing her own heart. She also claims to have been bullied by the press.

Michael Becker / FOX
Bull

For night one, Bull sang "Drops of Jupiter" by Train. And, on night two, Bull sang "What Hurts the Most" by Rascal Flatts. On later episodes, he performed "Circus" by Britney Spears and "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan. His week seven song was "Rain on Me" by Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande. In the finale, the Bull was revealed to be Todrick Hall.

Here are some important clues: This may be "a huge surprise," but he's "actually quite shy about singing." Claims to be from a "small, small town." Says he's his own boss, and that Hollywood and Forbes have taken notice."

Michael Becker / FOX
Banana Split

This duo, revealed to be Katharine McPhee and David Foster, is certainly interesting, as they sang "A Million Dreams" by Pink, and later did "Cry Me a River" by Michael Bublé. Week six featured a performance of "Let 'Er Rip" by The Chicks.

Here are some important clues: They may've worked together previously, the male competitor sticks with the female contestant through the "sweet and sour," says there's no such thing as overnight success.

Michael Becker / FOX
Skunk

Skunk, who was revealed to be Faith Evans, has sung "Diamonds" by Sam Smith, "It's a Man's, Man's, Man's World" by James Brown, "Midnight Train to Georgia" by Gladys Knight & the Pips and "Square Biz" by Teena Marie in the competition. For week seven, she performed "At Last" by Etta James. Her final performance was "I Never Loved a Man (The Way I Love You)" by Aretha Franklin.

Here are some important clues: Has a reputation that she's "quick to get into a fight," but claims "honey, that couldn't be further from the truth." Says she relates to the Skunk because of "the duality, the yin and yang." Lots of lavish goods are shown, including a vase that has a D inscribed on it.

Michael Becker / FOX
Caterpillar

Caterpillar proved to have legs in the competition, kicking things off with an initial performance of "If I Were a Boy" by Beyoncé. During week six, he sang "It's Gonna Be Me" by NSYNC. For week eight, Caterpillar sang "Friends in Low Places" by Garth Brooks. It was later revealed that the contestant was Queer Eye's Bobby Berk.

Here are some important clues: Has undergone "metamorphosis" throughout life, endured a "lonely" childhood that led him to leave home at a young age and later spent time in jail. Says he spent time as a telemarketer, which reunited him with family.

Michael Becker / FOX
Mallard

Mallard also made its debut in week three, singing "Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)" by Big & Rich. In week four, he performed "My House" by Flo Rida. For week six, he sang "Play Something Country" by Brooks & Dunn, which is a song Luke Bryan apparently asked him once to sing. After singing "Fly" by Sugar Ray, Mallard was unmasked to be Willie Robertson.

Here are some important clues: Claims to have an "entertainer on a bus" act, the old west is teased, considers Chris Pratt a BFF and reveals he has a bestselling book and a platinum album.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pepper

During week seven, Pepper was unmasked as Natasha Bedingfield following her performance of Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times." Pepper impressed the panelists with a performance of "Jealous" by Labrinth. She later performed "No Tears Left to Cry" by Ariana Grande.

Here are some important clues: They had some kind of major viral moment in the last year, and they played tic-tac-toe on stage, possibly suggesting this is a TikTok star.

Michael Becker / FOX
Jester

This troublemaker was revealed to be Johnny Rotten in week seven after singing "I Am a Man of Constant Sorrow" by Soggy Bottom Boys. Jester brought the rock in week six, performing "School's Out" by Alice Cooper.

Here are some important clues: Voted one of the 100 most influential people, has been banned from famous venues and just wants to make people laugh.

Michael Becker / FOX
Beach Ball

Week six revealed that the wild card Beach Ball was actually reality stars Alana "Honey Boo Boo" Thompson and June "Mama June" Shannon. The duo sang Miley Cyrus' hit anthem "Party in the U.S.A."

Michael Becker / FOX
Hamster

During week five, Hamster was unmasked to be Rob Schneider after crooning "Sabor a Mí" by Luis Miguel. During night two of the premiere, the Hamster was introduced and sang "Oh, Pretty Woman" by Roy Orbison. On episode four, he opted for "Crazy Little Thing Called Love" by Queen.

Here are some important clues: Mentions jumping between famous friends' projects, has a clue referencing Alcatraz Island and promises to be the teacher's pet.

Michael Becker / FOX
Cupcake

The Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer of The Pointer Sisters at the end of week four. She gave a sweet first performance by singing "Heatwave" by Martha Reeves & the Vandellas, and she later sang "Finesse" by Bruno Mars

Here are some important clues: Says it's been a while since she's been solo, has a loved one with bad health and claims food makes them feel better.

Michael Becker / FOX
Baby

In week three, the Baby was revealed to be Larry the Cable Guy. On night two, Baby was introduced and sang "You're the First, the Last, My Everything" by Barry White.

Here are some important clues: Describes himself as "larger than life," claims to have replaced Arnold Schwarzenegger in a film, was a part of a "baby rat pack" and has been featured in blockbuster films, an award-winning album and a radio play.

Michael Becker / FOX
Dalmatian

Dalmatian was revealed to be rapper Tyga during week two of The Masked Singer. Before his elimination, he had the following clues: Always wanted to "play in the big leagues," used to feel like an underdog and said he played by his own rules growing up.

Kylie Jenner's ex sang "Beautiful" by Snoop Dogg and Pharrell Williams on the show.

Michael Becker / FOX
Pufferfish

Pufferfish performed "Say So" by Doja Cat on night one, keeping her the game a bit longer.

Here are some important clues: Reveals she chose the Pufferfish because she knows how to defend herself. Claims she couldn't blend in for most of her life. Notes that her voice was "always different, not necessarily in a good way."

In episode two, the Pufferfish was revealed to be Toni Braxton.

Michael Becker / FOX
Octopus

The clue that featured the Octopus dunking a cookie in some milk should've been a giveaway about this contender! Why? Well, as was revealed on night one of season six, the Octopus was none other than All-NBA Team honoree Dwight Howard. During his brief stint on The Masked Singer, the basketball star sang Little Richard's "Tutti Frutti."

Michael Becker / FOX
Mother Nature

The Masked Singer season 6 featured a first-ever double elimination in the premiere. However, the episode ended on a cliffhanger, so you'll have to watch part two of the premiere on Sept. 23.

While we wait for the reveal, here are some important clues: She's "done it all." Claims she's never had the chance to be a mother, but is embracing the family she already has with season two's winner Wayne Brady. Sang "I'm Coming Out" by by Diana Ross.

In episode two, it was revealed that Mother Nature was Vivica A. Fox.

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams Accuses Colton Underwood of Lying About Fantasy Suite

2

Kardashian-Jenners Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's New Legal Request

3

Tristan Thompson Admits to Hooking Up With Maralee Nichols for Months

Behind the scenes drama? What do I watch next? Click here to get all the TV scoop straight in your inbox.

Trending Stories

1

Tayshia Adams Accuses Colton Underwood of Lying About Fantasy Suite

2

Kardashian-Jenners Trying to Prevent Blac Chyna's New Legal Request

3

Tristan Thompson Admits to Hooking Up With Maralee Nichols for Months

4

See Mason Disick's Texts to Kim Kardashian on North West's TikTok Live

5

Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged