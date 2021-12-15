Jim Bob Duggar Loses Arkansas Senate Race Amid "Difficult Season" for His Family

Jim Bob Duggar's road to the Arkansas Senate has come to an end.
The former 19 Kids and Counting reality star lost in a Special Primary Election for Arkansas State Senate District 7. Fellow Republican candidates Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger are headed to a runoff election scheduled for Jan. 11.
Jim Bob, who previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives and unsuccessfully ran for state and U.S. Senate, expressed his gratitude to everyone who assisted his campaign. "I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7," he said in a statement shared on Facebook. "I am so honored to have been surrounded by some really great people in this campaign."
He also seemingly referenced son Josh Duggar's recent conviction, stating, "It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement. I love our country, our state, and our Northwest Arkansas community. I will always do all I can to help advance conservative candidates and causes."
The father of 19 concluded by extending his congratulations to the remaining candidates, Fuller and Unger. "Whoever wins the Republican primary will have my support and prayer for victory as he faces a Democrat opponent on February 8," Jim Bob said. "Above all, I am thankful to God for His love and kindness toward us, and pray He will cause His face to shine on our state and nation."
On Dec. 9, his firstborn, Josh, was found guilty of one count of receipt of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography. He faces up to 40 years in prison and fines up to $500,000.
"This entire ordeal has been very grievous," Jim Bob and wife Michelle Duggar told E! News in a joint statement following Josh's conviction. "Today, God's grace, through the love and prayers of so many, has sustained us. Our hearts and prayers are with anyone who has ever been harmed through CSAM [Child Sexual Abuse Material]."
They also referenced Josh's wife, Anna Duggar, who gave birth to the couple's seventh child on Oct. 23. "In the days ahead, we will do all we can to surround our daughter-in-law Anna and their children with love and support," Jim Bob and Michelle said. "As parents, we will never stop praying for Joshua, and loving him, as we do all of our children. In each of life's circumstances, we place our trust in God. He is our source of strength and refuge. Thank you for your prayers."
Jana Duggar, Jim Bob and Michelle's oldest daughter, also recently spoke out after pleading not guilty to endangering the welfare of a minor in September. "The raw facts: I was babysitting a few months ago when one of the children wandered outside alone," Jana wrote in a Dec. 14 statement on her Instagram Story. "A passerby who saw the child called the police. This resulted in a written citation, as well as a follow-up with child welfare who concluded that it was an accident, and the child was unharmed."