Jim Bob Duggar Loses Arkansas Senate Race Amid "Difficult Season" for His Family

Jim Bob Duggar's road to the Arkansas Senate has come to an end.

The former 19 Kids and Counting reality star lost in a Special Primary Election for Arkansas State Senate District 7. Fellow Republican candidates Colby Fulfer and Steve Unger are headed to a runoff election scheduled for Jan. 11.

Jim Bob, who previously served in the Arkansas House of Representatives and unsuccessfully ran for state and U.S. Senate, expressed his gratitude to everyone who assisted his campaign. "I want to thank those of you who voted for me, volunteered, contributed, and supported me in my race for Arkansas State Senate District 7," he said in a statement shared on Facebook. "I am so honored to have been surrounded by some really great people in this campaign."

He also seemingly referenced son Josh Duggar's recent conviction, stating, "It has been a difficult season for our family, so I am particularly grateful to those of you who have offered your prayers and encouragement. I love our country, our state, and our Northwest Arkansas community. I will always do all I can to help advance conservative candidates and causes."