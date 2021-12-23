Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid "Taking a Break" After 2 Years of Dating

Will they kiss and make up?
Only time will tell, but for now, multiple reports say Dua Lipa and Anwar Hadid are on a break.
"Dua and Anwar are currently taking a break from their relationship and are spending time apart," a source shared with People. "They're figuring things out right now."
Dua, 26, and Anwar, 22, were first linked in July 2019, when they were spotted getting cozy while at the British Summer Time Music Festival in London together.
In September, the couple confirmed their romance by attending a Marc Jacobs show together during New York Fashion Week, which featured Anwar's supermodel sisters, Bella and Gigi Hadid. They made their red-carpet debut just two months later at the American Music Awards in November.
In an interview with Andy Cohen, Dua revealed that she met Anwar once before deciding to slide into his DMs to get to know him better. "We actually met at a barbecue," the star said on Watch What Happens Live in 2020. "But then it carried on onto DMs."
Since then, the pair have remained relatively private about their relationship, despite attending multiple Hadid family events including vacationing together and celebrating Bella's 23rd birthday in 2019.
"Dua is very close with the whole Hadid family," a source told E! News at the time. "She has spent a lot of time with them over the last few months and they have really welcomed her with open arms. [Anwar's mom] Yolanda Hadid loves her and is happy to see Anwar so happy."
In an interview with British Vogue in February, Dua explained that she and Anwar made an intentional choice to maintain their privacy while in the public eye.
"We have all these incredible memories and experiences, and if there's something that we want to share together, then ok that's fun," Dua told the outlet. "But at the same time, we're quite private."
The musician continued, "We'll only show you as much as we want you to see. It's a little bit of give and take, trying to find the right balance of being so excited and being in love, and wanting to share that with the people around me, but at the same time not wanting to put too much out there. I want to be able to just be happy in this relationship without having other people's opinions."
Instead, the couple revealed glimpses into their relationship from time to time on their social media channels, penning posts on each other's birthdays, holidays, and other major life events, like when Dua took home a Grammy for Best Pop Vocal Album in 2021.
While he didn't attend the event with her, Dua revealed that Anwar had prepared a collection of balloons and a butterfly piñata to celebrate her win. "all the [butterflies] in da world waiting 4 me," she tweeted. "my angel boy Anwar Hadid."
E! News has reached out to Anwar and Dua's reps for comment and has not heard back.