Jennifer Garner Breaks Down Her Affordable Beauty Routine

We included these products chosen by Jennifer Garner because we think you'll like her picks. Jennifer is a paid spokesperson for Neutrogena. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Actress Jennifer Garner always seems to have that effortlessly beautiful look going on. The mother of three is all about looking "normal," even describing her beauty routine as "low-key" during a recent interview with Today. She explained, "I want to look normal and I want to normalize looking normal. I always have felt really strongly about that. And then if I'm dressed up, I like that my kids are like, 'Woo, look at my mom!'"
We all love Jennifer for her refreshing, relatable approach to...well, just about everything. Even her beauty routine is just so relatable, simple, and very budget-friendly. What more could you want? In addition to talking with Today, the star also shared some product recommendations with Well+Good.
Trust Jennifer's picks. Your hair, skin, and wallet will thank you for these products.
Neutrogena Ultra Gentle Daily Face Wash for Sensitive Skin, Oil-Free, Soap-Free, Hypoallergenic & Non-Comedogenic Foaming Facial Cleanser
The actress shared, "The Neutrogena Daily Gentle Wash is in every single bathroom in my house, and I never miss a face wash." Jennifer explained to Well+Good, "It's such a no-brainer, because it doesn't dry you out."
This $5 cleanser has 2,200+ five-star Amazon reviews from satisfied shoppers and 700+ five-star Ulta reviews.
Stila Convertible Color Dual Lip and Cheek Cream
Jennifer Garner told Today, "I've used the Stila cream blushes for about ever, especially in Peony."
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Pro 0.5% Power Serum
Jennifer described this serum as the "Mac Daddy" of retinoids, explaining, "It's not irritating, its not going to turn you beat red, but it is going to change your skin" (per Well+Good).
This recently launched serum targets fine lines and wrinkles with .5 percent pure retinol, which stimulates cell turnover. Thankfully, the formula has emollients to prevent the skin irritation that many people fear with retinol products.
Westman Atelier Vital Skin Foundation Stick
Jennifer uses this foundation stick as a concealer. This clean formula has ingredients to prevent moisture loss and skin-soothing, calming properties. The product has medium coverage and a natural finish. It has 19.5K "loves" from Sephora shoppers.
Neutrogena MoistureSmooth Color Stick for Lips
"I might have used it in a commercial or something once, and now I can't live without it," Jennifer said, specifically referring to the Raisin shade.
Virtue Full Shampoo
Jennifer's hairstylist recommended this shampoo to her. She recalled, "So I tried it, kind of feeling like, there are a lot of hair products out there, but oh my gosh, I cannot even tell you." She gushed that it gives her hair "health, bounce and shine like nothing I've ever used."
Neutrogena Hydro Boost Hyaluronic Acid Hydrating Water Face Gel Moisturizer for Dry Skin
Jennifer concludes her nighttime regimen with the Hydroboost Moisturizer, telling Well+Good, "I'll put it on my face and decolletage, then turn my phone off and go to bed."
She isn't the only one who loves it. This one has 60,700+ five-star reviews from Amazon shoppers, 1,900+ five-star Target reviews, and 2,300+ five-star Ulta reviews. This oil-free gel absorbs very quickly into the skin, feeling lightweight and never sticky. It's instantly hydrating and non-comedogenic.
Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Face Oil Retinol Serum
"Once you're sloping down the back half of your forties, you're going to want to get yourself some retinol," Jennifer advised, per Today. She recommended gradually incorporating this into a skincare routine to "build your way up to it and realize how many nights a week you want to use it and what that looks like." Ultimately, Jennifer said "it really will start to resurface your skin."
This one has 25,300+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Neutrogena Healthy Lengths Mascara
"I love a drugstore mascara," Jennifer told Today.
If you're looking for more celebrity beauty recommendations, Shay Mitchell has a 58-step routine.