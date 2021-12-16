Zanna Roberts Rassi’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Thoughtful Picks for Hard to Shop for People on Your List

We interviewed Zanna Roberts Rassi because we think you'll like her picks. Zanna is a paid spokesperson for Sunglass Hut. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

"The key to buying great gifts for people is to buy them something they wouldn't usually invest into themselves," Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during an exclusive interview with E! News. Specifically, she advised, "Sunglasses are one of those 'I didn't think to ask for it, but I'm so happy you got it for me' kind of gifts."

The Sunglass Hut spokesperson shared, "There are still damaging rays, no matter what time of year it is. Wearing sunglasses makes a difference. And, then this time of year, you have a double use the morning after a late night holiday party. No matter how much fun you had, no one will ever be able to tell if you have sunglasses on the next morning."