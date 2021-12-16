Zanna Roberts Rassi’s Holiday Gift Guide Has Thoughtful Picks for Hard to Shop for People on Your List

We interviewed Zanna Roberts Rassi because we think you'll like her picks. Zanna is a paid spokesperson for Sunglass Hut. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
"The key to buying great gifts for people is to buy them something they wouldn't usually invest into themselves," Zanna Roberts Rassi explained during an exclusive interview with E! News. Specifically, she advised, "Sunglasses are one of those 'I didn't think to ask for it, but I'm so happy you got it for me' kind of gifts."
The Sunglass Hut spokesperson shared, "There are still damaging rays, no matter what time of year it is. Wearing sunglasses makes a difference. And, then this time of year, you have a double use the morning after a late night holiday party. No matter how much fun you had, no one will ever be able to tell if you have sunglasses on the next morning."
And for anyone stressing out over last minute shopping, Zanna has you covered. She said, "We are already in mid-December, if you still have shopping to do, you have a long list of people to get gifts for, and you want to make it easy, just shop Sunglass Hut. There's something for everybody. It doesn't get any easier than just placing one order or even placing an order online and going to pick it up at your local store."
Zanna continued, "This is a one-stop-shop with everything. You can get gifts for your teacher, your best friend, your husband, your wife, literally everyone on your list, knowing that everyone is going to be ecstatic when they receive their gift. Sunglasses are something people can use every single day." In addition to sharing her favorite shades, Zanna shared some other go-to gift picks that all of your loved ones will appreciate.
Heyday Small Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Loop
E!: You're going to a white elephant gift exchange and the limit is $25. What gift are you bringing?
ZRR: I am so into this. We got a mini speaker and carry it around everywhere. They're not that big and they're a major upgrade compared to the days when we would put a phone a cup to get that speaker effect. This is a pretty amazing gift that anyone will use all the time socializing, traveling, or even just getting ready at home.
This speaker is also available in white, pink, blue, black, and purple.
Uttermara Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 20lbs
E!: If you only had 2 days to get a gift, what are you ordering from Amazon Prime?
ZRR: I didn't think that I could sleep so soundly until I tried a weighted blanket. It was a game changer. I feel like I'm basically in a cocoon, which is brilliant. It's the best to get a good night's sleep.
These weighted blankets are available in 4 different colors in three different weights. They have 1,100+ five-star Amazon reviews.
La Ligne Bonne Nuit Pajamas
E!: What's a gift you've received that you get so much use out of?
ZRR: When I wake up in a nice set of pajamas, I just feel my best and ready to get a jumpstart on the day. I love the monogram too. It's so simple, yet so personal. These are relaxing and just give you those good vibes for whenever you're at home.
These are available in 12 colors and prints with sizes ranging from XS to XL.
Sunglass Hut Anti-Fog Spray
"More than ever, you need de-fog spray for glasses and sunglasses because they fog up when you're wearing face masks. I lost track of the amount of people I've been talking to, watching their glasses fog up in the middle of a conversation. I just wish I could hand them de-fog spray or some windshield wipers. It's also a great white elephant gift for co-workers who wear reading glasses or blue light glasses with a face mask in a shared workspace."
For the Fashion Forward Friend: Versace VE2237 x SGH 50
"I love these because they are so fabulous. These are the glasses to buy for that person who seems to have everything, your fabulous, fashion forward friend. They look so opulent, and they feel so opulent, but they're not too heavyweight when you wear them. I think anyone who received these would be so happy and they take any outfit to the next level. You could work be wearing leggings and when you pop these on, all of a sudden, you'll look like a rock star."
"The beauty of these is that you've got these yellow lenses, so you can actually wear them all the time since everything is a little bit brighter and lighter while you're also protected."
For the Influencer or Someone Going on Vacation: Michael Kors MK1089 Kona x SGH 50
"My first thought was that these would be perfect for my assistant because she's so fashion-forward. She always wants to wear something that's a little bit fun and she's so into the Instagram of it all. These are the perfect Instagram sunglasses, and then of course, Michael Kors is a great designer name behind them as well. They've got a darker lens to feel a little bit more fashion with a splash of red. They're the perfect gift for anyone who loves to take a lot of selfies for social media."
"My first instinct was that these would be well-suited for a young person with a social media presence, but I also think these are great vacation sunglasses. I can picture an older, more mature lady wearing them, looking so cool. I could see my mom pulling these off."
"There's something unique about these because they're definitely trend-driven, but you can really put them on anyone. I know some people give advice about staying away from certain sunglasses if your face is a certain shape, but these have such a generous fit, which makes them work on pretty much any face."
For the 'It' Girls & Your Dads: Oakley OO9208 Radar EV Path
"These are referred to as 'high-performing sunglasses,' and I think that just by putting these on that I'm going to feel like such a high performer even though I'm more of a spectator when it comes to winter sports. They've got that retro look to them, tapping into that Y2K era. I feel like everyone has been so into dad sneakers lately and these are the sunglasses equivalent of these. My dad would wear these, but so would one of the current "It" girls."
"This is a shape that works on every face. I really could not even imagine a shape that this will not work on."
For the Chic & Sophisticated: Burberry BE4324 ISABELLA
"These are timeless and classic. I like the square frames because they feature this brown gradient lens as well. They could work so well with any outfit. You can totally see them with jeans and a nice white t-shirt or jeans and cashmere sweater. No matter what you're wearing, you'll look super chic and polished with these sunglasses on. They're polished and very elegant."
"I can envision the mom dropping her kids off at school, looking so chic, and I'm like 'How does she do that and look so put together?' wearing these fabulous, square Burberry sunglasses. I picture JLo, or some other very highly-regarded, sophisticated lady."
For the Trendsetters or the Winter Sports Athletes: Oakley OO9208 Radar EV Path
"When I see these I think of Kim Kardashian in Givenchy with a Balenciaga bag. I know a lot of people may look at these in a more literal sense and think of skiing or snowboarding, but my mind immediately goes to someone who's so fashion forward wearing this walking around. I can definitely see people in the more fashion space walking around the Lower East Side of Manhattan on a day when it's super bright outside, wearing these sunglasses."
"And of course, I can see so many people wearing these for a day on the slopes. We will see more of this wrap-around style look in time, but this is just a great gift for anyone who's an early adopter of trends, and obviously anyone who enjoys winter sports."
For Your Co-Worker: Persol PO0649 Photochromic
"These blue light lenses are really for everyone right now. We all have so much screen time from the computer, phone, and television. I love the keyhole bridge on this. it's a classic shape with brown tones and a gradient lense. All I see on every Zoom call are people wearing glasses and I say 'Oh, I didn't know you wore glasses,' and they're actually wearing blue light glasses."
"These are a thoughtful gift for anyone you know who is preemptive with planning and likes to get ahead. Thinking about protecting their eyes is a considerate thought that they would appreciate."
For Everyone: Ray-Ban RB3565 JACK
"These are the twist on the classic Ray-Ban. These are perfect gift for absolutely everyone because they are pretty androgynous. I can wear them. My husband can wear them. My brother can wear them. They can be integrated with virtually any look. If you give these to someone as a gift, they will be like 'I didn't know I needed these until I got them and now I'm wearing them with absolutely everything."
'They don't have too dark of a frame, so you can wear them more, especially inside, or just a little bit closer to full-time than with a darker lens."
For Anyone On Your List: Armani Exchange AX4112SU
"You cannot go wrong with these. They're such a great gift that could be for so many people. These are so classic. You cannot go wrong with these. I can picture so many different people wearing these. They have an approachable, rectangular shape, which would look good on anyone," Zanna told E! News.
