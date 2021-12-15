Nick Cannon Opens Up About Decision to Not Have Son Zen Do Chemotherapy: "I Didn't Want Him to Suffer"

Instagram / Alyssa Scott

"He was gasping for air," Cannon told the outlet. "We'd wake up, and he wouldn't be breathing for maybe five to 10 seconds at a time, and then he'd let out a huge gasp. You could see it frightened him. It was the scariest thing I've ever experienced." On Dec. 5, he and Scott decided to spend their last day with their son on the beach, adding, "I was like, 'We have to watch the sun rise and just be there with him one last time. It was beautiful."

On Dec. 7, the host announced the heartbreaking news of his son's passing at the start of The Nick Cannon Show. "This is a beautiful show dedicated to my son," he told the audience. "You never know what someone is going through. Hug your family. Kiss somebody. Tell them you love them." Three days later, Cannon unveiled a new tattoo dedicated to his late "angel."