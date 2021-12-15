Eminem's Daughter Alaina Scott Is Engaged

Watch : Eminem's Daughter Proves She's His No. 1 Stan

Will the newly engaged Alaina Scott please stand up?



On Monday, Dec. 13, the 28-year-old daughter of rapper Eminem announced that she and her longtime boyfriend Matt Moeller are engaged.

"This moment, this life," she captioned a few Instagram photos of the happy couple, adding, "Yes a hundred times over. I LOVE YOU." The pics showed Matt on bended knee during a rooftop proposal at The Monarch Club in Detroit. In another snapshot, Alaina's gorgeous ring—which looks to be an emerald cut diamond, complete with a gold band setting—took center stage.



Earlier this year, Alaina gave Matt a sweet shout-out after the couple celebrated seven years of dating.



"While my love for you has somehow grown over these last 7 years, one thing has remained the same – you are my favorite person," she captioned an Instagram photo of the two in July. "You are my best friend, the best fur dad, and the best partner. Thank you for loving me as effortlessly as you do. Happy anniversary, ILY."