Matthew McConaughey's Kids Make Rare Red Carpet Appearance, and the Family Resemblance Is Real

Watch : Matthew McConaughey's Son Is His Mini Me

Matthew McConaughey's three kids just proved they're the spitting image of mom and dad.

It was family night for the group as Matthew and wife Camila Alves brought their three children to the premiere of Sing 2 in Los Angeles on Dec. 12.

Levi, 13, Vida, 11, and Livingston, 8, made a special appearance along with their parents, walking the red carpet in their fanciest ensembles.

As Matthew put it, the red carpet event was a true "family affair." Levi rocked his long blonde curly hair and a striped shirt under his suit, while the actor's daughter, Vida, donned a beautiful pink dress with a floral pattern at the waist. The couple's youngest was all smiles, tucked in between his big sis and dad for the family photo.

Camila shared another photo of Matthew with his arms around their sons, writing, "The 3 most important male presence in my life… what a blessing to see the boys so big !!"