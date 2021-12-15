Derick Dillard Accuses Jim Bob Duggar of "Manipulation" and Being "Verbally Abusive" in Scathing Post

Watch : Josh Duggar Found Guilty of Receiving & Possessing Child Pornography

Derick Dillard is accusing Jim Bob Duggar of being deceitful and manipulative.

Jill Duggar's husband spoke out against the Duggar patriarch in a comment on family friend Jim Holt's Dec. 14 Facebook post, which discussed Jim Bob's run for Arkansas State Senate.

Derick wrote, "I used to have much respect for Jim Bob, as my father-in-law, and I wanted to give him the benefit of the doubt for years. Unfortunately, it's only become clearer to us over time just how deep this man's manipulation and deceit will go for his own gain, at the expense of others."

According to Derick, Jim Bob has lied to him and Jill "numerous times."

"When confronted privately, he is not humble, but he is defensive and verbally abusive," Derick continued. "When he says he cannot be bought, the truth is that he has a history of being a sellout to anything that he can personally profit from, and he will justify it however he wants to continue his personal agenda."