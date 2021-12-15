Holly Madison Says Hugh Hefner Was "Literally Pushed on Top of Me" During Their First Date

Denise Truscello/WireImage.com

According to Holly, that wasn't what happened that evening.

"He was literally pushed on top of me," she recalled of the alleged encounter. "And after it happened, I was just mortified and embarrassed and it had way more of an emotional impact on me than I thought it would."

Holly explained that she "had always admired Hef" and had "really looked up to him" long before she became one of his girlfriends. But what worried her the most about their alleged encounter, she said, was what others in the Playboy mansion would think about it.

"It wasn't that the idea of possibly having sex with him repelled me so much," she said. "It was more the group aspect that was really out of my comfort zone and just the feeling of like, 'Wow. That happened. Everybody knows it happened.'"

According to Holly, she had this "fear of 'well, everybody knows it,'" adding, "All of a sudden it felt like everybody was going to know about me and I was horrified by it."