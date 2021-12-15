Why Kaitlin Olson Says the Characters in It's Always Sunny Will Never "Grow and Be Better People"

Watch : Necessary Realness: Morgan's Binge-Worthy TV Shows

There have been 15 seasons of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and yet Dee, Mac, Charlie, Dennis and Frank are as immature as ever.

The characters' inability to grow up is one of the main reasons the FX series is so funny, and Kaitlin Olson promises that will never change. She told E! News in a recent interview, "We want them to sort of never learn their lesson and grow and be better people."

"It's kind of one of the things that's funniest to me about my character in particular because why would this person continue to try and impress these guys and be friends with them and want their approval after all this time?" she said. "She's just trying to prove herself to them and has been for 15 years. That's completely ridiculous."

But this season, fans are getting a better idea of the gang's origins, with episode three taking viewers back to the day Mac (Rob McElhenney), Charlie (Charlie Day) and Dennis (Glenn Howerton) bought Paddy's pub.