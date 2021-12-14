Blake Lively Just Made a Gossip Girl Reference in Her Romantic Note to Ryan Reynolds

Watch : North Goes Live, "And Just Like That" Peloton & Steve's Mistake

And just like that, Blake Lively shared a glorious Gossip Girl reference to celebrate her husband's latest accomplishment.

Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds made Sex and the City fans go wild after he and his marketing firm, Maximum Effort, teamed up with Peloton and And Just Like That...star Chris Noth to release a new holiday-themed ad.

The powerhouse collaboration came just days after the first two episodes of the Sex and the City sequel series debuted on HBO Max and—spoiler alert!—showed Chris (Mr. Big) suffering a deadly heart attack during his 1,000th Peloton exercise bike session.

Following the ad's big success, Blake shouted out her husband with a cheeky television reference of her own.

"To my mister who always goes big or goes home," she wrote in a sweet note to Ryan, which she posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday, Dec. 12. "I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you."