Blake Lively Just Made a Gossip Girl Reference in Her Romantic Note to Ryan Reynolds

And just like that, Blake Lively shared a glorious Gossip Girl reference to celebrate her husband's latest accomplishment.
Over the weekend, Ryan Reynolds made Sex and the City fans go wild after he and his marketing firm, Maximum Effort, teamed up with Peloton and And Just Like That...star Chris Noth to release a new holiday-themed ad.
The powerhouse collaboration came just days after the first two episodes of the Sex and the City sequel series debuted on HBO Max and—spoiler alert!—showed Chris (Mr. Big) suffering a deadly heart attack during his 1,000th Peloton exercise bike session.
Following the ad's big success, Blake shouted out her husband with a cheeky television reference of her own.
"To my mister who always goes big or goes home," she wrote in a sweet note to Ryan, which she posted on Instagram Stories on Sunday, Dec. 12. "I love you so much. But not as much as Peloton loves you."
The part you might've missed? She signed the note from "[heart] Serena Bradshaw," combining her Gossip Girl character's name with Sarah Jessica Parker's Carrie Bradshaw. Next time, Blake needs to add an "XOXO."
Paying homage to Sex and the City, Blake wrote her message to Ryan on a Magnolia Bakery box, an iconic dining spot featured on the HBO series.
She later posted another Instagram Story that captured her and Ryan posing together, as she held up the note.
"Yes the cupcakes were harmed in the taking of this photo," she quipped. "...luckily my husband can revive anything."
On Monday, Dec. 13, Ryan opened up about the now-viral Peloton ad with Chris and how it came to life.
"By pure luck," the Ryan admitted to The Hollywood Reporter. "We'd been talking to Peloton about our Creative-as-a-Subscription product in the week before this all happened. I literally met Dara [Treseder, CMO of Peloton] for the first time on Dec. 1. She emailed us right after the episode aired and we all knew just what to do."
He continued, "Chris was in right away, but it was a whirlwind, for all of us. I certainly helped secure Chris but Maximum Effort has built itself on challenges like these, so, while never ever easy, the secret is practice and not losing heart when challenges inevitably occur."
All in all, everything went off without a hitch. As Ryan put it, "We try to do these things in a way where everyone wins—Peloton, Chris and the show itself."
As for the commercial itself? The ad opens with a Christmas tree and festively decorated fireplace and slowly shows that Chris is sitting cozily on a couch with real-life Peloton instructor Jess King.
"You look great," she tells the actor, to which he replies, "Oh, I feel great. Shall we take another ride? Life's too short not to."
The camera pulls back, revealing two matching Peloton bikes.
"And just like that...he's alive," the fitness brand shared on Instagram.