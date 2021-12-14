The Bachelor Alum Catherine Lowe Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Catherine Lowe because we think you'll like her picks. Catherine is a paid spokesperson for Pacific Foods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
We all look forward to gathering with our loved ones during this time of year, but there's a lot of effort that goes into holiday hosting before you sit down to enjoy your meal. As a mother of three, Catherine Lowe knows that all too well. The Bachelor alum told E! News, "I'm super busy with the kids and work but when it hits 5 PM I am so excited to focus on cooking food for my family," which is why she teamed up with Pacific Foods.
Catherine said, "This season is all about family time and comfort food. There is no better way to enjoy some quality family time than over a delicious home-cooked meal. One of my favorite things is to introduce my children to recipes I grew up with and also ones I've grown to love."
She revealed, "Their favorite food is soup and Pacific Foods is known for quality organic soups and broths made with simple, delicious ingredients so a partnership to share my favorite holiday recipe was a no-brainer!" If you're looking for some holiday hosting insights, Catherine shared her go-to soup recipe along with her other kitchen essentials.
E!: Do you have any advice to make hosting/cooking for the holidays easier?
CL: Hosting for the holidays can feel overwhelming but it really doesn't have to be. My number one tip is always be prepared. When we start to approach the holiday season, I ensure my pantry is stocked with the right essentials, because we've all been there and needed chicken broth or sugar in a pinch. Right now, I'm making sure I have Pacific Foods new Creamy Plant-Based Broths which are great for sipping or adding to a recipe for a flavor boost.
E!: What's one kitchen essential you should always buy on sale?
CL: Definitely a Vitamix.
Vitamix TurboBlend 3-Speed Blender in Platinum
"Our Vitamix is used all the time because green smoothies are a favorite and I make A LOT at one time and it does the job," Catherine told E! News.
E!: What's one kitchen gadget under $50 that you think everyone should have?
CL: A handheld citrus juicer from Williams-Sonoma.
E!: Is there an inexpensive essential that you keep re-buying for your kitchen?
CL: Small spatulas.
Open Kitchen by Williams Sonoma Lemon Press
Use this sturdy press to quickly juice a halved lemon or lime. Just squeeze the handles to get the fresh juice. This is easy to use and easy to clean since it's dishwasher safe.
Cuisinart Mini Spatulas (Set of 3)
Catherine explained, "We make a lot of eggs over here (with Gaston for husband!) and a good spatula makes a difference, we use it daily!"
Keep on scrolling to learn about Catherine's other kitchen essentials.
Pacific Foods Organic Zesty Ginger and Turmeric Creamy Plant-Based Broth
Catherine shared, "I think everyone should have their pantry stocked with assorted broths! They are perfect for any meal– soups, sipping and more. I especially love the Pacific Foods Creamy-Plant Based Broths because of their simple, vegan ingredients and creamy base – and they are packed with 6 grams of protein per serving. This one even has a zesty kick!"
Williams Sonoma Pizza Stone
Catherine recommends getting a "pizza stone or a pizza pan that you like," sharing, "we use ours all the time!"
Williams Sonoma Cutting & Carving Board- Set of 3, Acacia
Catherine insists that everyone needs "a good set of cutting boards," revealing, "We registered for my favorite set for our wedding and almost 8 years later we're still devoted to the same one.
Loon Pea Bamboo Kitchen Pantry Organizer Bin in Natural Wood- Set of 2
"Organizers for the pantry are because our pantry is always stocked and re-stocked and the kids can tell where to get things and put them back if it's organized," the mother of three shared.
Bath & Body Works White Barn Cookies With Santa 3-Wick Candle
"There is always a candle being burned in our house. The most fragrant is definitely a Bath & Body works one," she remarked.
Williams Sonoma Super Absorbent Waffle Weave Multi-Pack Towels, Set of 4
Catherine adores the Williams Sonoma dish towels, sharing, "They're the most absorbent, stylish towels I've found." They're also available in eight other colors.
Aroma Housewares ARC-5200SB 2O2O Model Rice & Grain Cooker, Sauté, Slow Cook, Steam, Stew, Oatmeal, Risotto, Soup
Catherine recalled, "I grew up with warm rice that was available 24/7. Can't live without a rice cooker."
This one has 4,400+ five-star Amazon reviews.
Bath and Body Works 2 Vanilla Bean Noel Gentle Foaming Hand Soap
The Bachelor alum said, "I wash my hands the most when I'm at the kitchen sink so I want it to be a good-smelling soap and I like to match it to the season too!
E!: What are your favorite parts of the holidays?
CL: During the holidays I always like to make one of my favorite hearty soups and this year I created a fun twist on the recipe with the help of Pacific Foods. So, I'll be in the kitchen making my Zesty Chicken & Rice Soup all season. It's Sean's favorite new thing I make! We spend so much time together but during the holidays, it feels even cozier, especially when it starts to get colder outside, so watching a family-friendly Christmas movie with a warm home-cooked bowl of soup is just the best.
Catherine Lowe's Zesty Chicken & Rice Soup
Ingredients:
- 1 tablespoon cooking oil (such as vegetable or canola)
- 1 ½ to 2 pounds boneless skinless chicken thighs, cut into 1-inch pieces
- Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 large yellow onion, diced
- 4 garlic cloves, minced
- 2-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and minced
- 1 cup white rice (preferably Jasmine)
- 1 quart (4 cups) Pacific Foods Zesty Ginger and Turmeric Creamy Plant-Based Broth
- 2 cups Pacific Foods Low-Sodium Chicken Broth
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
- Juice of 1 lime
- Optional garnish: sesame seeds, thinly sliced scallions, chopped hard boiled eggs
*To make this meal vegetarian, use a can of white beans (drained) instead of chicken and swap out Chicken Broth for Pacific Foods Organic Low Sodium Vegetable Broth.
Directions:
- Warm oil in a large heavy-bottomed pot over medium-high heat.
- Add the chicken in an even layer and season with 1 teaspoon kosher salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. (Skip adding the chicken if you're going vegetarian, you'll add in the white beans later).
- Let it sit for three minutes, then stir to flip it over, and let it sit for another 3 minutes. Add the onion and cook, stirring frequently, for 3 minutes. Add the garlic and ginger and continue cooking, stirring frequently, for an additional 3 minutes.
- Stir in the rice, the entire quart of Pacific Foods Zesty Ginger and Turmeric Creamy Plant-Based Broth, and 2 cups of Pacific Foods Low-Sodium Chicken Broth (or vegetable broth).
- Bring to a boil over high heat, then reduce to a simmer over medium-low heat, add in the white beans (if you're making the vegetarian version) and cover the pot for 30 minutes.
- Stir in the fish sauce and lime juice. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
- Divide the soup between 4 to 6 bowls and garnish with sesame seeds, scallions, and chopped hard boiled eggs if desired.
