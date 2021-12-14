The Bachelor Alum Catherine Lowe Shares What’s in Her Kitchen

We interviewed Catherine Lowe because we think you'll like her picks. Catherine is a paid spokesperson for Pacific Foods. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We all look forward to gathering with our loved ones during this time of year, but there's a lot of effort that goes into holiday hosting before you sit down to enjoy your meal. As a mother of three, Catherine Lowe knows that all too well. The Bachelor alum told E! News, "I'm super busy with the kids and work but when it hits 5 PM I am so excited to focus on cooking food for my family," which is why she teamed up with Pacific Foods.

Catherine said, "This season is all about family time and comfort food. There is no better way to enjoy some quality family time than over a delicious home-cooked meal. One of my favorite things is to introduce my children to recipes I grew up with and also ones I've grown to love."

She revealed, "Their favorite food is soup and Pacific Foods is known for quality organic soups and broths made with simple, delicious ingredients so a partnership to share my favorite holiday recipe was a no-brainer!" If you're looking for some holiday hosting insights, Catherine shared her go-to soup recipe along with her other kitchen essentials.