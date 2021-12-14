Tamra Judge Spills Secrets on Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2

Watch : Kyle Richards Shares Details on "Ultimate Girls Trip"

If you thought the inaugural season of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip was jam-packed with drama, just wait until you watch the second.

At least, that's according to Tamra Judge, the former Real Housewives of Orange County star among the many Housewives set to spend a week at Dorinda Medley's infamous Berkshires house, Blue Stone Manor, as part of RHUGT season two.

Ahead of the new iteration, which also stars Tamra's former RHOC co-star Vicki Gunvalson and Dorinda's fellow Real Housewives of New York alum Jill Zarin, along with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills' Taylor Armstrong and Brandi Glanville and The Real Housewives of Atlanta's Phaedra Parks and Eva Marcille, E! News got the inside scoop on what to expect, speaking exclusively to Tamra at iHeartRadio's Jingle Ball earlier this month.

Put simply, "It was eight long days," Tamra explained. "I could have left at day four."

Does that mean she was stuck in the fish room?