How Kim Kardashian Really Feels About Kanye "Ye" West's Public Pleas After Their Split

Watch : Kim Kardashian Is Ready to Move on From Kanye West

Kim Kardashian isn't keeping up with Kanye "Ye" West's public affection for her.

In recent weeks, the Grammy-winning rapper has professed his love for the former Keeping Up With the Kardashians star. Whether Ye is still calling Kim is his "wife" 10 months after she filed for divorce or pleading for her to "run right back to me," the Donda musician has made it clear that he's hoping to reconcile their relationship.

So how does the SKIMS founder feel about the 44-year-old artist's public pleas?

A source close to Kim tells E! News that she "tries not to pay attention" to his impassioned shoutouts and tries to "ignore it when he does this."

However, the insider explains that the 41-year-old reality TV star understands Ye is someone who "wears his heart on his sleeve and says exactly what he wants to say."

"Nobody is going to stop him," adds the source, "and Kim knows that."