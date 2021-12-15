Watch Terry Bradshaw & His 8-Year-Old Granddaughter Face Off in a Horse Show

Watch : Zurie Competes Against Terry Bradshaw in Horse Show Competition

The ultimate showdown.

Tonight's all-new episode of The Bradshaw Bunch ain't big enough for the both of Terry Bradshaw and his eight-year-old granddaughter Zurie.

Typically attached at the hip, the duo means business in this sneak peek clip.

Why? They're competing against each other in a horse show competition.

As they wait for the show to begin, Zurie does her best to intimidate Terry, telling him, "I hope you brought your losing pillow to cry in."

The NFL Hall-of-Famer doesn't seem too bothered, though. "I don't mind losing, okay?" he replies. "I handle losing well!"

"You better not mind because you're going to lose!" Zurie fires back.

This continues until it's time to hit the arena, but in a confessional, Terry reminds Zurie what's at stake: If he wins, she has to rub his feet.

Her response? "It's going to be hard to do that while my horse is pooting in your face."