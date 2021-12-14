Human Remains Found Amid Search for Former NFL Player Kevin Ware Jr.'s Missing Girlfriend

Watch : The Truth Behind Our Obsession With True Crime Stories

Human remains have been recovered in Texas as the search for Taylor Pomaski continues.

In a series of tweets posted on Dec. 10, Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez confirmed that investigators and members of Texas EquuSearch searched and excavated a site in North Harris County, a location identified during the ongoing investigation into the 29-year-old woman's disappearance.

"Investigators located possible remains, that were later determined, by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences, to be human," Gonzalez wrote on Twitter. "At this time, investigators are unclear on the identity of the remains, but investigators believe them to be related to the Pomaski case. Identification of the remains will be carried out by the HC Institute of Forensic Sciences."

He added, "Anyone with information regarding the disappearance of Taylor Pomaski is encouraged to contact us or CrimeStoppers, as the investigation into this incident is still ongoing."

On Dec. 14, the PIO of Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences confirmed to E! News that the remains have not been identified and there is no time line for identification.