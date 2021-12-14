E! Cover Story

Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Bachelor NationKardashiansShop With E!PhotosVideosNewsletters

Film Independent Spirit Awards 2022 Nominations: See the Full List

Zola leads the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards nominations with seven nods—including Best Feature, Best Screenplay and Best Director.

By Gabrielle Chung Dec 14, 2021 8:54 PMTags
MoviesTVAwardsCelebrities
Watch: Regina Hall, Ethan Hawke & Glenn Close Praise Independent Films

Award season is finally upon us!

Hot on the heels of the Golden Globes noms, here come the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards. Naomi Watts, Beanie Feldstein and Regina Hall joined Film Independent president Josh Welsh in a pre-recorded video announcement to introduce the year's contenders on Tuesday, Dec. 14.

Janicza Bravo's Zola, which was adapted from an epic 148-tweet thread about a dancer's violent and chaotic adventure through Florida after falling in with a grifter, led the pack of nominees with seven nods—including Best Feature, Best Screenplay, Best Director and Best Female Lead for Taylour Paige's performance of the titular character.

Meanwhile, Lauren Hadaway's The Novice scored five nominations and Maggie Gyllenhaal's The Lost Daughter received four nods.

For the second time in its history, this year's Spirit Awards nominations also included five television awards. Nominees in the Best New Scripted Series category included Blindspotting, It's a Sin, Reservation Dogs, The Underground Railroad and We Are Lady Parts, while stars in The White Lotus and Squid Game were recognized for Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series.

photos
Film Independent Spirit Awards 2020: Red Carpet Fashion

Winners of the 37th Film Independent Spirit Awards will be announced at an in-person ceremony held on Sunday, March 6, 2022. The awards will be broadcasted exclusively on IFC.

For now, see the full list of nominees below.

A24

Best Feature

A Chiara

C'mon C'mon

The Lost Daughter

The Novice

Zola

Best First Feature

7 Days

Holler 

Queen of Glory

Test Pattern 

Wild Indian

Best Director

Janicza Bravo, Zola 

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Lauren Hadaway, The Novice

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Ninja Thyberg, Pleasure

Best Screenplay

Nikole Beckwith, Together Together

Janicza Bravo and Jeremy O. Harris, Zola

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Mike Mills, C'mon C'mon

Todd Stephens , Swan Song

Trending Stories

1

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

2

Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor

3
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

YANNIS DRAKOULIDIS/NETFLIX

Best First Screenplay

Lyle Mitchell Corbine, Jr., Wild Indian 

Matt Fifer; Story by Sheldon D. Brown, Cicada

Shatara Michelle Ford, Test Pattern 

Fran Kranz, Mass 

Michael Sarnoski; Story by Vanessa Block and Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Best Cinematography

Ante Cheng and Matthew Chuang, Blue Bayou 

Lol Crawley, The Humans

Tim Curtin, A Chiara

Edu Grau, Passing

Ari Wegner, Zola

Best Editing

Affonso Gonçalves, A Chiara

Ali Greer, The Nowhere Inn

Lauren Hadaway and Nathan Nugent, The Novice

Joi McMillon, Zola

Enrico Natale, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

IFC Films

Best Female Lead 

Isabelle Fuhrman, The Novice

Brittany S. Hall, Test Pattern

Patti Harrison, Together Together

Taylour Paige, Zola

Kali Reis, Catch the Fair One

Best Male Lead

Clifton Collins Jr., Jockey 

Frankie Faison, The Killing of Kenneth Chamberlain

Michael Greyeyes, Wild Indian

Udo Kier, Swan Song

Simon Rex, Red Rocket

Best Supporting Female

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Amy Forsyth, The Novice

Ruth Negga, Passing

Revika Reustle, Pleasure

Suzanna Son, Red Rocket

Best Supporting Male

Colman Domingo, Zola

Meeko Gattuso, Queen of Glory

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Will Patton, Sweet Thing

Chaske Spencer, Wild Indian

Noh Juhan / Netflix

Best New Non-Scripted Documentary Series

Black and Missing

The Choe Show

The Lady and the Dale

Nuclear Family

Philly D.A.

Best New Scripted Series

Blindspotting

It's a Sin

Reservation Dogs

The Underground Railroad

We Are Lady Parts

Best Female Performance in a New Scripted Series

Thuso Mbedu, The Underground Railroad

Anjana Vasan, We Are Lady Parts

Jana Schmieding, Rutherford Falls

Jasmine Cephus Jones, Blindspotting

Deborah Ayorinde, THEM: Covenant

Best Male Performance in a New Scripted Series

Lee Jung-jae, Squid Game 

Olly Alexander, It's a Sin 

Michael Greyeyes, Rutherford Falls

Murray Bartlett, The White Lotus

Ashley Thomas, THEM: Covenant

Best Ensemble Cast in a New Scripted Series

Reservation Dogs

Best Documentary

Ascension 

Flee

In the Same Breath

Procession 

Summer Of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Best International Film

Compartment No. 6 (Finland/Russia)

Drive My Car (Japan)

Parallel Mothers (Spain)

Pebbles (India)

Petite Maman (France)

Prayers for the Stolen (Mexico)

John Cassavetes Award (Given to the best feature made for under $500,000)

Cryptozoo

Jockey

Shiva Baby

Sweet Thing 

This is Not a War Story

Robert Altman Award (Given to one film's director, casting director and ensemble cast)

Mass

Producers Award

Brad Becker-Parton

Pin-Chun Liu

Lizzie Shapiro

Someone to Watch Award

Alex Camilleri, Luzzu

Michael Sarnoski, Pig

Gillian Wallace Horvat, I Blame Society

Truer Than Fiction Award

Angelo Madsen Minax, North By Current

Jessica Beshir, Faya Dayi

Debbie Lum, Try Harder!

Trending Stories

1

Jana Duggar Breaks Silence on Charge of Endangering Welfare of a Minor

2

Jessa Duggar Explains Why Sister Jana Was Charged With Misdemeanor

3
Exclusive

E! Cover Story: Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast

4
Exclusive

My 600-lb. Life Sneak Peek: "Cheat Day" Chicken Causes Drama

5
Exclusive

Watch Kendall Jenner & Odell Beckham Jr. Confess Their Hygiene Secrets