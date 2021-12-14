Today Only! Get Free Shipping & an Extra 60% Off During J.Crew's Joyful Sale Event

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Happy Tuesday, Shoppers! In case you didn't know, it's also National Free Shipping Day. To celebrate, J.Crew is offering free shipping with no minimum purchase amount. To make things 20 times sweeter, they're also offering an extra 60% off sale items!

That means you can score these cozy $100 cotton-cashmere joggers for just $29. Looking to stock up on jeans? These $150 slouchy boyfriend jeans are $40 today and so are these full-length ‘90s classic straight jeans, which we're totally adding to our bag.

We're really in love with this relaxed aprés-ski chic half-zip sweater. It's originally $178, but right now you can snag it for just $36. What an incredible deal! All you have to do is enter the code JOYFUL at checkout.

The good news is, if you do shop now, you can get it in time for Christmas. If you haven't picked out a holiday party outfit just yet, now's the perfect time to do so.

We've rounded up a few of our favorite deals from the sale. Check those out below.