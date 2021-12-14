Tiffany Haddish Is on the Case in Hilarious The Afterparty Trailer

Watch : How Tiffany Haddish Draws Inspiration From Herself

Hey, party people. Are you ready for this killer new series?

Well, we know we're dying to see it! On Dec. 14, Apple TV+ released the first trailer for their upcoming comedy series, The Afterparty. The series, starring Tiffany Haddish, Sam Richardson and Dave Franco, centers around a high school reunion that ends with a shocking death where everyone is a suspect.

The night begins on a high note with celebrity party host Xavier (Franco) giving a toast. "Big ups to Hillmount High. We started at the upper middle and now we're here," Xaviar exclaims in the trailer. "But for tonight, mi casa is, uh, well you know how the rest of that goes! We gonna live forever!"

But the night takes a turn when "his body discovered on a cliff during an afterparty for his high school reunion," according to a breaking news announcement in the clip.

That's when a detective (Haddish) comes in to grill each of the eight partygoers turned suspects.