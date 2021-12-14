Has Bradley Cooper Ever Visited a Medium? He Says...

Watch : Bradley Cooper Shares Past Experience With a Medium

An unfortunate fortune.

Bradley Cooper plays a manipulative mind-reading psychic in his latest film Nightmare Alley, so it's only natural that he told E! News all about his own experiences with the mystical arts at the premiere earlier this month.

As the 46-year-old actor revealed during E! News Daily Pop on Tuesday, Dec. 14, he actually has come across a clairvoyant or two in the past.

"When I was really, I think 8 years old, my mom and I went to the hot shop in Northeast Philadelphia," Cooper recalled during the exclusive chat. "And there was a woman there. She wrote, like, a box and said, 'You're going to drive a car somewhere...'"

"I can't remember," he continued. "Something like that."

Ominous, but likely accurate!

The went on to dish on Nightmare Alley, which also stars Cate Blanchett, Toni Collette, Willem Dafoe, Richard Jenkins, Rooney Mara, Ron Perlman, Mary Steenburgen and David Strathairn, all of whom Cooper became quite fond of over the course of shooting the film.