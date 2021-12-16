Cheers! Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine Celebrates Major Milestone

E!: Your wine caters to people with active lifestyles. Tell me more about that and what makes Fresh Vine Wine unique compared to the other wines out there.

ND: I have two words to answer your question: no hangover.

E!: Yes, that's something that all seasoned wine drinkers would greatly appreciate.

ND: I mean that's the simple way to say it. But honestly, we don't believe that enjoying your life has to be a 'guilty pleasure.' We think that you can have an active lifestyle and be a conscious consumer who is aware of the things that you put in your body. We want to make sure that it's the highest quality and that it's premium. It tastes good and it feels good, but it doesn't make you feel bad.

ND: You want to be with your friends and family, having a good time and enjoy your life. If 2020 and what's happened over the last few years has taught us anything, it's that we need to enjoy the moments that we have with the people around us more than ever and really relish in those moments.

E!: What is it like running a business together? Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to get into business with a friend?

JH: I think it's been amazing. A lot of people warn "don't do business with family or friends" and say "don't meet your heroes," but when you meet your hero, that's awesome and epic. Be the exception. When you have a best friend like Nina, who you have great communication with and when things come up and it's uncomfortable, it's an opportunity to grow and to learn from each other. I absolutely recommend working with your friends and your family because what better way to just grow in this life than with the people that you love, inspiring you to be better every single day?

JH: I have a company where I'm a solo founder and it's really hard because I don't have somebody to like banter off who has the energy to go back and forth with me and with Nina, it's like we have we have this banter because we're co owners and we get to we get to challenge each other in a really inspiring way and share our different perspectives. It's one of the most fulfilling things to do because of the kind of company that we have together has products that are meant to be shared.

E!: It's also a built-in guarantee that you'll have time for each other, which is a great work perk.

JH: You don't want to have to plan your friendship hangs but it helps for sure when you both are busy working on different things to be in business together because you are communicating a lot. We get to have a win-win situation here.

ND: It's great to have your best friend to go on this journey with testing the wine, traveling the world, promoting, and celebrating. The wine itself is such a social activity. Doing it with your best friend means we get some built-in hangs and it doesn't really feel like work.