Cheers! Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough’s Fresh Vine Wine Celebrates Major Milestone

If you're ready for 2022, you're not alone. Whether you're craving a fresh start or you're just eager for what's to come, a new year is always a great reset. That's why we turned to Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough to serve as our E! New Year's Guest Editors. The best friends are also business partners, running Fresh Vine Wine together, which just became a public company.
The pair found out about this major news during our recent interview with them. Nina told E! News, "We definitely are in production on a couple of new varietals that we haven't announced quite yet. There are definitely more products coming in 2022, which is exciting. And there is something else coming. We are going public."
While some people warn against mixing business and friendship, this duo disagrees. Julianne said, "I think we're really lucky that we have built a really solid foundation of our relationship before we got into business because now we can use those skill sets and how we create together."
Before the big announcement, Nina said, "Jules and I are both flying to New York. We're gonna go to the New York Stock Exchange and ring the bell together. And it's a pretty massive and extremely exciting milestone for both of us and for the company. Everyone has worked so hard over the last few years to bring this dream to fruition."
In the coming weeks, Nina and Julianne will share their recommendations for achieving your 2022 goals in addition to their hosting insights and New Year's Eve fashion guidance, starting with their guest editor's letter below.
Dear E! Readers,
The 2021 holiday season is still in full swing, but 2022 will be here before you know it. This is such a fun season, but also a very busy one for all of us. We want to be present and enjoy all of the great 2021 moments that are still to come and we want to use this time to get ahead on the coming year. It's always just a good refresh and restart going into a new year. It's a great idea to begin goal setting and intention setting a weeks before the new year year because by the time January 1 gets here, you will already be stepping into those goals and living them as a part of your routine. It's all about starting fresh, feeling energized, and being ready to create.
We want to enjoy all the great things this past year brought our way, both personally and professionally. In 2021, we hit so many milestones with our company Fresh Vine Wine. We partnered with the LA chargers, we're in the Resorts World Casino in Las Vegas, and we are in over 900 on and off premise locations across the country. Yes, we've hit a lot of milestones, but we still have so many more goals that we are excited to take on in 2022. We love being in business together, especially because wine is meant to be experienced together. Why relish in your business alone when you can do it together? And, of course, we love sharing our favorite wines with all of you.
Hopefully, 2022 will be a great year to travel again and we can get back to a bit of normalcy. It can be tough to plan ahead, especially these days, which is why we are happy to serve as the E! New Year's Guest Editors so we can navigate these times together. We can't wait to share our tips on having a fun, safe New Year's Eve and our insights on how to make the most out of 2022.
Nina and Julianne
E! What are your New Year's Eve plans this year?
ND: I don't actually know what I'm doing for New Year's Eve yet. It's been so hectic and up in the air with the new variant that's coming out. Jules and I spent New Year's Eve together last year and we just were in a cabin with a few of our friends. W were really cozy, watched a movie, and played games, which was an amazing, amazing time. I think I still have a little bit of anxiety about going to a big party. So I don't know if it's gonna be something on the menu this year. A repeat of last year with Jules would be nice.
JH: That would be amazing. I'm gonna actually go and do a ten day retreat, just by myself. That finishes on New Year's Eve, so I'm not sure what I'm going to do for New Year's yet, but I will probably be bringing it in quite relaxed.
JH: I love the holidays. I was just with my family for Thanksgiving. During the holidays, you obviously want to be around family and that's been what I've always done my whole life. Then, for some reason, I was just like everybody's just off work. I just saw my family for Thanksgiving, right? I'm gonna take 10 days of just some solo time to just pause, reflect, and get prepped for next year because I'm super hungry and super motivated for some things that I want to strive for next year. I didn't really get a chance to pause during the pandemic because I was building companies. So, I'm going to take ten days of nothing, just put the phone away, and be by myself. That's the plan.
E!: Your wine caters to people with active lifestyles. Tell me more about that and what makes Fresh Vine Wine unique compared to the other wines out there.
ND: I have two words to answer your question: no hangover.
E!: Yes, that's something that all seasoned wine drinkers would greatly appreciate.
ND: I mean that's the simple way to say it. But honestly, we don't believe that enjoying your life has to be a 'guilty pleasure.' We think that you can have an active lifestyle and be a conscious consumer who is aware of the things that you put in your body. We want to make sure that it's the highest quality and that it's premium. It tastes good and it feels good, but it doesn't make you feel bad.
ND: You want to be with your friends and family, having a good time and enjoy your life. If 2020 and what's happened over the last few years has taught us anything, it's that we need to enjoy the moments that we have with the people around us more than ever and really relish in those moments.
E!: What is it like running a business together? Do you have any advice for anyone who wants to get into business with a friend?
JH: I think it's been amazing. A lot of people warn "don't do business with family or friends" and say "don't meet your heroes," but when you meet your hero, that's awesome and epic. Be the exception. When you have a best friend like Nina, who you have great communication with and when things come up and it's uncomfortable, it's an opportunity to grow and to learn from each other. I absolutely recommend working with your friends and your family because what better way to just grow in this life than with the people that you love, inspiring you to be better every single day?
JH: I have a company where I'm a solo founder and it's really hard because I don't have somebody to like banter off who has the energy to go back and forth with me and with Nina, it's like we have we have this banter because we're co owners and we get to we get to challenge each other in a really inspiring way and share our different perspectives. It's one of the most fulfilling things to do because of the kind of company that we have together has products that are meant to be shared.
E!: It's also a built-in guarantee that you'll have time for each other, which is a great work perk.
JH: You don't want to have to plan your friendship hangs but it helps for sure when you both are busy working on different things to be in business together because you are communicating a lot. We get to have a win-win situation here.
ND: It's great to have your best friend to go on this journey with testing the wine, traveling the world, promoting, and celebrating. The wine itself is such a social activity. Doing it with your best friend means we get some built-in hangs and it doesn't really feel like work.
Fresh Vine Wine Cabernet Sauvignon
The Cabernet Sauvignon should be your go-to holiday sip. It's ruby in color with an expressive flavor with hints of blackberry pie, dark cherry, spice box, and a bit of mint. This medium-bodied wine is concentrated with flavors of boysenberry, blackberry, and baker's chocolate.
All of the Fresh Vine blends are low in calories and sugar. A five-ounce glass has .4g sugar, 3.9g carbs, 103 calories, and 13.5% ABV.
Fresh Vine Wine Chardonnay
We love this Chardonnay for its big noseful of ripe pear, green apple, lychee, hazelnut, and toasty oak. It has background hints of tropical fruit and citrus and each sip finishes with lingering notes of pear and bright acidity.
And, of course, this is another wine you can feel great about because it's low in sugar and calories and high in flavor. A five-ounce glass has .1g sugar, 2.8g carbs, 98 calories, and 13.5% ABV.
