M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant to Be Put to Bed With Season 4

M. Night Shyamalan's scary thriller Servant is set to be put down for a final nap when it ends with season four. On Dec. 14, the director confirmed on Twitter that the Apple TV+ series will conclude with a fourth and final season, writing, "Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans."

Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, appeared equally grateful to Shyamalan, as he noted in a statement: "Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created. With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four."