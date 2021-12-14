M. Night Shyamalan’s Servant to Be Put to Bed With Season 4

They eventually grow up and move out.
M. Night Shyamalan's scary thriller Servant is set to be put down for a final nap when it ends with season four. On Dec. 14, the director confirmed on Twitter that the Apple TV+ series will conclude with a fourth and final season, writing, "Happy to announce (in my very fitting Jericho t-shirt) that @Servant is greenlit for its 4th & final season. I set the goal to tell 1 story in 40 episodes knowing there was no guarantee we would achieve it. It was a huge risk. Thanks @AppleTVPlus & #Servant cast, crew, & fans."
Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, appeared equally grateful to Shyamalan, as he noted in a statement: "Since the very first episode of Servant, audiences all over the world have loved buckling themselves in for this thrill ride, drawn into the cinematic, unsettling, twist-filled universe that M. Night Shyamalan has created. With each suspense-filled season, viewers have been able to experience the living nightmares of these compelling characters on an increasingly deeper level and we can't wait for everyone to see what's in store as this gripping mystery takes another surprising turn in season four."
Yet, before we can get to season four, we have to tune in for season three, which just had a new trailer drop on Dec. 13.
In the new footage, we see the Marino family tragedy raising more questions about Leanne (Nell Tiger Free) and the mysterious clan cult that seems to follow her everywhere. Dorothy (Lauren Ambrose), and Sean (Toby Kebbell) try to move on to happier days, as they're seen at a kids' gathering with fellow parents. A seemingly content Dorothy raises a glass of wine and says, "A toast to motherhood and to new beginnings."
But it seems the party is over, as the household becomes infested with horror again. For instance, Leanne proclaims in a trance, "This is my family and I will not let you take me away from them!"
Rupert Grint will reprise his role of Julian alongside Servant new addition Sunita Mani.
Check out the trailer above yourself…if you dare. And don't forget, Servant season three premieres Jan. 21 on Apple TV+.
