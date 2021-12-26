Relive the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Looks of 2021

Watch : JAW-DROPPING Red Carpet Looks of 2021: Kim, Gaga & More

Oh, the art of getting ready.

After we all quarantined and spent most of 2020 in our homes wrapped in blankets and dressed in loungewear, it was a particular thrill to see the return of red carpets at major events, like the Golden Globes, the Emmys and more. And judging from some of the looks served by celebrities like Zendaya, Sarah Jessica Parker and Lady Gaga, its clear they missed delivering those OMG moments just as much as we missed seeing them.

Come on, who could forget Kim Kardashian's faceless look for the Met Gala? And we are still not over the unexpected Marilyn Monroe moment Billie Eilish went for at the same event. Plus, Gabrielle Union had us green with envy at the Fashion Awards and Timothee Chalamet continued to prove to be one of Hollywood's most stylish men. Red carpet fashion, we really did miss you with a passion.