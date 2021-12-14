Jordan Fisher and Wife Ellie Expecting First Baby

Jordan Fisher is stepping into a new chapter: parenthood.
The actor and his wife, Ellie, are expecting a baby boy. The couple announced the news in a video posted to Instagram on Tuesday, Dec. 14.
The clip starts off with Jordan with his eyes closed, and Ellie helping him put on a jacket. She then tells him to stick his hand in his pocket. Once he does, he finds a positive pregnancy test and bursts into happy tears.
Later on, viewers see Jordan and Ellie reveal the sex of the child to family members. The duo asks their loved ones to take a bite out of a cupcake and blue frosting is revealed.
"It's a boy!" Jordan exclaims.
The announcement comes just a little more than a year after Jordan and Ellie tied the knot in a fairy-tale wedding, kind of literally: They wed at the stroke of midnight on Nov. 21, 2020, at Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom Park in Florida.
"We chose to do the Disney Fairy Tale wedding because, one, we love Disney. We always have," Ellie said in a Disney Parks video. "This is where Jordan first told me that he loved me. It's just always been such a magical part of our lives."
Jordan and Ellie's love story goes way back. In fact, the To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You star told People they met when they were 13, noting they were "best friends growing up."
During a 2019 interview with the magazine, Ellie talked about their hopes of one day starting a family.
"His goal in life is to have a family," she told the publication. "I'm not an actress or in the entertainment industry in any way, so it was really important for me to find a husband that was grounded and had goals that were the same as mine. For us to both agree that family was the most important thing that we get out of life was a big sign for me."