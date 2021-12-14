Elon Musk's Son X Æ A-Xii Makes Rare Public Appearance at Time's Person of the Year Event

Elon Musk and his mini me are ending the year off on a high note.
After being named Time's 2021 Person of the Year, the Tesla CEO attended the magazine's celebratory event for the honor on Monday, Dec. 13. The nighttime outing served as a family affair, with the SpaceX engineer, 50, sharing the stage with his 19-month-old son, X Æ A-Xii.
In photos snapped from the NYC celebration, Elon held his youngest son, also known as "Little X," on his knee during a Q & A session with Time editor-in-chief, Edward Felsenthal. In a statement released on Dec. 13, Edward penned a message about the publication's choice for this year's honor.
"Person of the Year is a marker of influence," Felsenthal wrote. "And few individuals have had more influence than Musk on life on Earth, and potentially off Earth, too. In 2021, Musk emerged not just as the world's richest person but also as perhaps the richest example of a massive shift in our society."
As for "X," although he has made only a few public appearances, this isn't the first glimpse fans have gotten of the toddler, who Elon welcomed with his ex Grimes in May 2020.
In fact, Elon's little one made a guest appearance during his virtual presentation at the National Academy of Sciences in late November. During that event, his son was also all-too-happy to be a big part of another one of his dad's biggest moments.
Looks like little X is turning out to be a dependable plus-one!