Why This Isn’t Goodbye for the This Is Us Cast
Watch Tom Holland, Dakota Johnson, John Cena and More Stars Read Mean Tweets About Themselves

Other people being bad feels so good to watch! Stars including Tom Hanks and Kevin Hart fire back after reading insulting tweets about themselves in this new Jimmy Kimmel Live! clip.

Kimmel Wants Kanye West to Read His Mean Tweets

It's mean-tweet time!

If you're a fan of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, you're probably familiar with the show's signature "Celebrities Read Mean Tweets" segment, when stars take turns reading—you guessed it—mean tweets about themselves. 

On Monday, Dec. 13, the latest round went live on YouTube—with familiar faces like Dakota Johnson, John Cena, Tom Holland and Allison Janney giving it a try. 

"Allison Janney looks like a substitute teacher everyone hates," the actress read before firing back with, "Well f--k you."

Cena thought a bit more scientifically about the digital insult he faced: "F--k off @JohnCena you talentless ball sack."

"I take offense to this," the F9 actor said. "Only because a ballsack holds a ton of talent. It has half of the DNA to create human life and that's a pretty fascinating thing."

Ted Lasso star Hannah Waddingham fired back musically after reading the tweet, "This is no hate to Hannah Waddingham because I'm sure she's lovely But she just LOOKS insufferable."

"F--k you," she sang operatically. "How 'bout that?"

Celebrity Mean Tweets From Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Another standout reaction was Johnson's after someone tweeted, "Dakota Johnson has some serious d--k nose happening."

Her response? "Cool" with a laugh. 

Meanwhile, Holland, a Marvel superhero, had a simple, but effective comeback to this insult: "Well tom holland is an absolute wanker."

"And," Holland added, "he's also Spider-Man."

Of course, it's more fun to actually watch the stars react to these tweets and share their comebacks. To see Anne Hathaway, Tom Hanks, Kevin Hart, Richard Jenkins and more more celebrities join in the fun, watch the clip above!

